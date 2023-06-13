Yankees’ Steinbrenner irked by Athletics and other low-spenders, says it’s ‘not good for the game’

Major League Baseball owners are meeting in New York this week following renewed discussion of a potential salary cap and amid the possibility of the A’s relocating to Las Vegas. Oakland owner John Fisher is attempting to get $380 million in public funding from Nevada to construct a 30,000-seat ballpark in Las Vegas. The A’s began the day a big league-worst 18-50 and are averaging a big league-low 8,555 fans at Oakland Coliseum.

The New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner says he’s open to other baseball owners’ consideration of proposing a salary cap for 2027, but only if small-market teams like the Oakland Athletics are subject to a payroll floor, too.

Players have long opposed any salary cap for fear it would curb overall spending on player contracts, and they would likely fight off a cap proposal through a work stoppage.

Steinbrenner’s support of a cap would depend on the figure, but he and the players agree over worries about small-market teams not investing enough in their major league rosters.

“Any time a team is putting out a product that’s not good for the industry as a whole, yes, I am absolutely concerned about that,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday at the start of three days of owners meetings. “I’ve always said that fans should not go to the first spring training game knowing that their team has no chance of making the playoffs. That’s just not good for the game. It’s not good for the industry.”

The Yankees opened the season with a $275 million payroll, second only to the record $355 million of the Mets. Oakland was last at $58 million and Tampa Bay, which has the major leagues’ best record, was 27th at $75 million.

“I understand some markets struggle more than others. I live in Tampa, so I know what the Rays go through,” Steinbrenner said. “What really gets me going in a negative way is owners that aren’t putting money into the team when they could. And it’s happened in the past. It probably happens every year to a certain extent. That’s what a lot of the owners like me don’t like.”

Angels’ Brandon Drury appealing 1-game ban for contact with umpire

Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus.

Drury appealed the discipline imposed by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill and will not have to serve the suspension until the appeal is decided. It will be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Drury was cited for making contact while arguing balls and strikes at Texas on Monday night. He was ejected in the 10th inning after screaming in De Jesus’ face following a called third strike.

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna has bruise, no serious injury after HBP on right wrist

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has avoided a serious injury to his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Monday night.

Ozuna was sent to a hospital for testing after leaving a 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers when he was struck by a pitch from Garrett Hill.

“It’s good, everything was negative,” Ozuna said. “We’re going to take it day by day and see how I feel going forward.”

Ozuna originally thought he was seriously injured.

“I thought it might be broken, because it swelled up and I couldn’t grip,” he said. “But it is just a bruise, and I can grip today. I might be able to pinch-hit tonight or play tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

Ozuna is hitting .246 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 51 games for the Braves, serving as the regular designated hitter while also seeing time in left field.