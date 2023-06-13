India-controlled Kashmir hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported, officials say

NEW DELHI (AP) — An earthquake struck the eastern India-controlled Kashmir region Tuesday, sending tremors throughout New Delhi and parts of northern India. The quake was also felt in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan.

The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Doda, a small town in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The quake was at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

In Pakistan, many people fled their homes and offices in the capital, Islamabad, and the city of Lahore.