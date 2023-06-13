UK police say 3 found dead in Nottingham, 3 others hit by van in linked incidents; man arrested

LONDON (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents.

The three hit by the van were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell. She said two people were found dead in one street and a third in a different street, separately from the van incident.