16 summer festivals to warm any music fan

The smoke has cleared, the rain is, well, intermittent, and festival season is underway. As usual, there’s a wealth of live music happening around Massachusetts and Rhode Island, starting this weekend when boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy headline the touring festival Re:SET at the Stage at Suffolk Downs. If that’s not your thing, something will be: There’s folk, hip-hop, soul music, jam bands, indie-rock, electronic music, jazz, experimental music, and contemporary classical happening in a variety of settings, from state parks to a contemporary art museum. Here are 16 options:

Where: Franklin Park Playstead Field, Boston

When: June 23-25

Vibe: A celebration of Black artists and Afro-centric identity tied this year to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The festival includes a vendors’ market, food from Boston-area Black and brown chefs, a dance zone, activities for kids, and a beer and wine garden.

Who’s playing: Grandmaster Flash, Maimouna Youssef, Zyah Belle, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kevin Ross, Cake$wagg, Dreion, Tim Hall, Kei, Nate Nics, Notebook P, Clinton Tesla, Tori Tori, International Show, Alexus Lee, Kei, Mary Orji, HG Drumline and HG Youth Choir.

Ticket info: Register for free tickets at bamsfest.org. (VIP tickets are $175.)

GREEN RIVER FESTIVAL

Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield

When: June 23-25

Vibe: Rootsy indie music presented in a relaxed, family-friendly setting, with activities for kids and an array of food and crafts from around Western Massachusetts.

Who’s playing: Little Feat, the Wood Brothers, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Sierra Ferrell, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Rubblebucket, the Felice Brothers, Thee Sacred Souls, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Eilen Jewell, Mark Erelli, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers.

Ticket info: Weekend pass: $169, $110 for students, children under 10 are free. Single-day tickets: $59.99 for Friday, $74.99 for Saturday, $74.99 for Sunday. greenriverfestival.com

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield returns July 7-9 for its 10th annual event. Levitate Music and Arts Festival

LEVITATE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

Where: Marshfield Fairgrounds, Marshfield

When: July 7-9

Vibe: Trends jammy, but with plenty for fans of indie-rock and roots music, too. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Levitate, and will include art installations and skate exhibitions curated by pro skater Nora Vasconcellos, a Pembroke native.

Who’s playing: Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio Band, Stick Figure, Goose, Rebelution, Ziggy Marley, Ripe, Shakey Graves, Lucius, Peach Pit, Larkin Poe, Celisse.

Ticket info: General admission three-day pass: $249. Single-day tickets: $99 for Friday, $129 each for Saturday and Sunday. levitatemusicfestival.com

CHARLES RIVER JAZZ FESTIVAL

Where: Herter Park Amphitheater, Boston

When: July 16

Vibe: Founded in 2021, this successor to the BeanTown Jazz Festival emphasizes musical and cultural diversity with performers from Boston and beyond, along with local art and food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Who’s playing: Braxton Cook, Michael Mayo, Anastassiya Petrova, Farayi Malek, Seba Molnar.

Ticket info: Free admission. charlesriverjazzfest.org

NICE, A FEST

Where: Crystal Ballroom and the Rockwell, Somerville

When: July 20-23

Vibe: A four-day showcase for local musicians, most of whom have Massachusetts connections, split between two venues in Davis Square.

Who’s playing: Karate, Guerilla Toss, Swirlies, Frances Forever, Ovlov, Valleyheart, Bent Knee, Beeef, Dino Gala, Izzy Heltai, Will Dailey, and many, many more.

Ticket info: Four-day pass: $90. Three-day pass: $65. Thursday only: $25. Friday, Saturday, or Sunday only: $27. musicspace.xyz/nice

BANG ON A CAN: LOUD WEEKEND

Where: Mass MoCA, North Adams

When: July 27-29

Vibe: An eclectic mix of contemporary music with an experimental vibe, in a former factory complex converted into a first-rate contemporary art museum.

Who’s playing: Kronos Quartet, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Love in Exile (Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily), Tarta Relena, Paola Prestini and Jeffrey Zeigler, Joan Tower, Jeffrey Brooks, Ensemble Klang, Jeffrey Tower, and David Lang featuring Theo Bleckmann.

Ticket info: Three-day pass: $129 general admission, $225 reserved tickets (includes a T-shirt and signed poster). massmoca.org/event/bang-on-a-can-loud-weekend-2023

Fans fill Fort Adams State Park for last summer's Newport Folk Festival. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/file

NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL

Where: Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I.

When: July 28-30

Vibe: Not so folky this year, but the broader horizons mean something for just about everyone in a famously laid-back setting by Narragansett Bay.

Who’s playing: Lana Del Rey, Los Lobos & Friends, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, the Hold Steady, Billy Strings, Nickel Creek, John Oates, Jon Batiste & Friends, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Goose, Maggie Rogers, the Beths, Turnpike Troubadours, Willi Carlisle.

Ticket info: Sold out, but tickets available on the secondary market. There’s also a waitlist at newportfolk.org/tickets.

The free Lowell Folk Festival features performers from around the world. Handout

LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL

Where: Downtown Lowell

When: July 28-30

Vibe: A wide range of music from around the world on four stages scattered around downtown Lowell, with family activities, crafts demonstrations, and mostly local food vendors representing Portuguese, Brazilian, Greek, Polish, Asian, Latin, and Burmese cuisines.

Who’s playing: Hot Club of Cowtown, Chuck Mead, Fran Grace, Cheres, Fred Thomas, Heart of Afghanistan featuring Ahmad Fanoos and Sohail Karimi, Jason Samuels Smith, Melody Angel, Lakou Mizik, Revma, Sara Correia, Sona Jobarteh, Springfield Exit, Trian, T’Monde, Zuni Olla Maidens.

Ticket info: Free. lowellfolkfestival.org

NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL

Where: Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I.

When: Aug. 4-6

Vibe: There’s more than jazz happening at the OG of American music festivals, which has an enviably picturesque location alongside Narragansett Bay.

Who’s playing: Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, the Soul Rebels (featuring Rakim & Talib Kweli), Big Freedia, Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Samara Joy, Cimafunk, Julian Lage, Marcus Miller, Durand Jones, Bill Charlap Trio, Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn, Soulive, Big Gigantic.

Ticket info: Three-day general admission: $281.19. Two-day general admission: sold out. Single-day general admission: $100.94. newportjazz.org

IN BETWEEN DAYS FESTIVAL

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Quincy

When: Aug. 19-20

Vibe: An eclectic mix of indie-rock acts playing two stages, along with shopping opportunities that include vintage fashion, home décor, and vinyl records, plus a retro arcade and local food and drink.

Who’s playing: Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate, the Beths, Blitzen Trapper, Lord Huron, Phantogram, Trampled by Turtles, Cautious Clay.

Ticket info: Two-day general admission tickets: $175.50 (with no fees). One-day general admission: $105 (with no fees). inbetweendaysfestival.com

Leon Bridges is part of a stacked lineup at Beach Road Weekend Aug. 25-27 on Martha's Vineyard. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/file

BEACH ROAD WEEKEND

Where: Vineyard Haven, Martha’s Vineyard,

When: Aug. 25-27

Vibe: Beachy and relaxed, with big-name acts in a comparatively intimate outdoor setting.

Who’s playing: Bon Iver, Patti Smith, Leon Bridges, Mumford & Sons, Dispatch, Japanese Breakfast, the Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Regina Spektor, Dinosaur Jr., Sammy Rae & the Friends, John Hiatt, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Alvvays.

Ticket info: Three-day general admission: $400. One-day general admission: $150. beachroadweekend.com

RHYTHM & ROOTS FESTIVAL

Where: Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I.

When: Sept. 1-3

Vibe: This long-running roots-music showcase changed hands in 2022 but retains the essence of what has made Rhythm & Roots a draw for nearly 25 years: a no-frills, camping-friendly experience that puts the emphasis on the music.

Who’s playing: Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty, JJ Grey & Mofro, the Robert Cray Band, Dumpstaphunk, the Infamous Stringdusters, Shinyribs, Dustbowl Revival, Tuba Skinny, Donna the Buffalo, Son Little.

Ticket info: Three-day pass with camping: $269. Three-day pass without camping: $219. Two-day passes: $134 (Friday and Saturday) and $164 (Saturday and Sunday). Single-day tickets: $59 (Friday) and $89 (Saturday and Sunday). rhythmandroots.com

Dar Williams is curating the inaugural River Roads Festival in Easthampton, where she'll also perform. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/file

RIVER ROADS FESTIVAL

Where: Millside Park, Easthampton

When: Sept. 9

Vibe: A bit like Lilith Fair, organizers say, referring to the ‘90s traveling festival focused on women performers. Curated by headliner Dar Williams, the inaugural version of River Roads will feature a “water justice” theme that includes waterway cleanup efforts around the Pioneer Valley the day after the show.

Who’s playing: Williams, Shawn Colvin, Lisa Loeb, Amy Ray, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Heather Maloney, Aisha Burns.

Ticket info: $65 for adults 18 and older, $20 for children 13-17, free for children 12 and younger. laudable.productions/events/river-roads-festival-2023

ARCADIA FOLK FESTIVAL

Where: Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, Easthampton

When: Sept. 17

Vibe: A little crunchy; the festival is solar-powered and carbon neutral, with valet bicycle parking at the entrance and solely plant-based food and drink for sale.

Who’s playing: Valerie June, James McMurtry & Band, the Suitcase Junket, Chatham Rabbits, Taylor Ashton, Al Olender, Wallace Field.

Ticket info: $54.99 for early general admission. arcadiafolkfest.com

BREAKAWAY

Where: The Stage at Suffolk Downs, Boston

When: Sept. 15-16

Vibe: A touring festival focused on electronic music with local food trucks and vendors, this weekend marks Breakaway’s only stop in the Northeast.

Who’s playing: Griz, Lane 8, Porter Robinson DJ set, Madeon DJ set, Tchami, Elderbrook, Knock2, Evan Giia, Forester, Gashi, Night Tales, Surf Mesa.

Ticket info: Two-day general admission tickets: $153, with single-day tickets to come. breakawayfestival.com

FRESHGRASS

Where: Mass MoCA, North Adams

When: Sept. 22-24

Vibe: Mostly roots music, sometimes with a twist, held in and around a world-class contemporary art museum.

Who’s playing: Dropkick Murphys (acoustic), Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, the Devil Makes Three, Aoife O’Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar.

Ticket info: Three-day pass: $184 for general admission, $129 for students, $64 for children between 6-16. massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-2023

