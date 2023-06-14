Cormac McCarthy’s dark, mythic America captured the spirit of violence at the heart of westward expansion — and sometimes, desperate love

McCarthy captured the spirit of what the cultural historian and novelist Richard Slotkin termed regeneration through violence, the overriding anxiety and bloodshed that accompanied the relentless march across frontiers, prairies, and, eventually, cities. McCarthy would likely scoff at such an idea; he had little patience for academese or theorizing, or publicity of any kind. In his own way he developed a persona as mythical as any of his characters — the writer who shunned the outside world, like Thomas Pynchon — and simply wrote. When 2006′s “The Road” became a literary cultural sensation, a visibly uncomfortable McCarthy sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, who had chosen the novel, about a man guiding his young son through what is left of America, for her massively influential book club. Asked why he didn’t like doing interviews, he was typically terse: “I don ‘t think it’s good for your head.”

The novels of Cormac McCarthy, the reclusive, magisterial author who died Tuesday , are full of men lighting out for the territory. Except McCarthy’s territory, mostly the Southwest and the Appalachian South, isn’t Mark Twain’s wide open space, or the romantic expansion of Western mythology. It’s a hard, unforgiving land, populated with crazed killers, vengeful ranchers, and, in one celebrated instance, a postapocalyptic wasteland where cannibalism is almost expected. McCarthy’s America, of the past and the present, is no country for old men, or young men, or women and children.

At his best he was terrifying. Take “Blood Meridian,” his 1985 novel about a 14-year-old Tennessean who falls in with a marauding gang of scalp-collecting killers of Native Americans and Mexicans on the Texas/Mexico border. The implacable force at the novel’s core is Judge Holden, or simply the judge, a bald, seven-foot albino embodiment of undiluted evil. The judge is a figure of Biblical proportions who exists primarily to show that the world can be a mighty dark place; in this sense he can be seen as a forerunner to Anton Chigurh, the merciless, philosophical assassin who haunts the pages of 2005′s “No Country for Old Men” (and the Oscar-winning 2007 film adaptation). “Blood Meridian” is actually based on historical record, a fact that seems both salient – McCarthy had little use for the cleaned-up Hollywood West – and beside the point: his baroque literary imagination existed in its own realm.

He wrote with a sort of loping, deeply descriptive, sometimes staccato lyricism, perched somewhere between Faulkner (in his early work especially) and Hemingway. If you’re keeping score, that’s pretty good company. In “The Passenger,” one of his final two interconnected novels published late last year, a taciturn McCarthy hero holes up in an Idaho farmhouse in the winter, where his provisions include “Victorian novels that he hadn’t read and wouldn’t but also a good collection of poetry and a Shakespeare and a Homer and a Bible.” It’s hard not to think these were among McCarthy’s measuring sticks, or at least his seedbed. Who needs social media when you’re competing with Homer?

But McCarthy could also be tender, even when writing about the bleakest circumstances. In “The Road,” which McCarthy wrote with his own son in mind, those cannibals and blasted out remnants of civilization are the backdrop for a devastating story of a father’s love for his child, and his determination to do whatever necessary to provide a semblance of safety at the end of the world. I remember reading “The Road” in the middle of a crowded café and weeping openly and just not caring. It’s no wonder Oprah loved it. The book won McCarthy his only Pulitzer Prize, though he has often been mentioned as a possible Nobel candidate. We can only wonder if he would have shown up to collect the prize.

McCarthy had two blasts of public adoration. The first was the National Book Award-winning “All the Pretty Horses” (1992), the first novel in the author’s Border Trilogy, which also included 1994′s “The Crossing” and 1998′s “Cities of the Plain.” The second, much bigger one was “The Road.” He penned the original screenplay for the maligned and wonderfully insane 2013 Ridley Scott neo-noir “The Counselor,” and a couple of plays, including “The Sunset Limited,” which was turned into a 2011 HBO film. But his reaction to writing was always to write some more. Sure, it would have been nice to have a more public McCarthy. But not if it wouldn’t have been good for his head. As it is, his legacy is indelible where it counts: on the page.

Chris Vognar, a freelance culture writer, was the 2009 Nieman Arts and Culture Fellow at Harvard University.