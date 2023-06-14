‘Elemental’: A lukewarm meet-cute

Pixar’s latest cleverly redesigns and merges New York City and Los Angeles as Element City, a home for characters made of earth, wind, fire, and water. There’s almost too much detail to absorb. One sequence involving water, an air bubble, and Vivisteria flowers is breathtaking in its beauty, and the character design is on par with what we expect from the studio. The two leads, water-based Wade (Mamoudou Athie) and fiery Ember (Leah Lewis), glisten and burn with creative and fluid artistic touches. But together, they lack chemistry, even with Thomas Newman’s graceful score helping them out.

The 2023 summer movie season so far has been populated by films that are visually stunning but narratively unsatisfying. Cases in point: “Fast X,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,″ and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” We can now add “Elemental” to the list.

Had the screenplay by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh been a rousing romp through Element City, “Elemental” might have captured the magic of earlier Pixar releases like “Toy Story,” a film that also handled themes like self-worth and jealousy with a gentle touch and much good humor.

Director Peter Sohn has said he wanted to make a film about assimilation, drawing on his own family’s immigrant struggles and their reaction to his interracial marriage. If the film had created memorable first- and second-generation immigrant characters like Ming and Meilin in “Turning Red,” we would have had a winner on our hands.

Unfortunately, this film is so heavy-handed and simplistic in its treatment of important issues such as immigration, interracial dating, and discrimination that it evokes outdated Stanley Kramer vehicles like “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” With its preachy, dull love story between a boy made of water and a girl on fire, “Elemental” should have been called “Guess Who’s Coming to Disney.”

Wade (left) and Ember in a scene from “Elemental." Pixar

Ember’s parents immigrated to Element City from Fireland, so of course they spoke Firish when they landed at the Ellis Island-style entry point. Rechristened Bernie (Ronnie Del Carmen) and Cinder (Shila Ommi), the duo set out to make a life for themselves in their new country. They were immediately discriminated against by the other elements, a believable reality “Elemental” depicts in a montage of slamming doors and “no fire allowed” signs.

Eventually, Bernie and Cinder move to an area called Firetown, start a family, and establish a thriving coffee house-slash-bodega business called The Fireplace. Located on the premises is a giant blue fire pit that contains the remnants of the fire they brought from Fireland. Besides Ember, this eternal flame is their most prized possession.

Considering its location on the outskirts of the much fancier Element City downtown area, Firetown feels like the Lower East Side of Jimmy Cagney’s youth, or perhaps one of the many ethnic city neighborhoods that end in “-town.” The neighbors all have accents, and the food has a spiciness that seems foreign to outsiders. The Fireplace sells logs melted into what appear to be edible, glowing meatballs made by Ember and her kin.

Bernie hopes his daughter will one day take over the shop so he can retire, but Ember has yet to master the often challenging art of working in retail. When customers become obnoxious, which is often, she loses control. Her anger manifests itself in gigantic explosions of fire that fry everything in their path, including the customers — a useful power I covet.

One of Ember’s explosions puts her in first contact with Wade. For some reason, water is now flowing through the pipes under The Fireplace. A cracked pipe brings Wade on the premises. He’s a city inspector looking for the leak that caused him to flow into Firetown. Surveying the water damage, Wade promptly writes up 30 citations that will cause The Fireplace to close, sending Ember’s family into financial ruin. Talk about a meet-cute!

Ember (left) and Wade in “Elemental." Pixar

Ember tries to prevent Wade from turning in those tickets, and “Elemental” plunges us into the heart of Element City. The neighborhoods are separated by element, yet everyone rides public transportation together; and earth, wind, and water people work at City Hall. Along the way, we meet Wade’s windy, sports-obsessed boss, Gale (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Wade’s weepy mom, Brook (Catherine O’Hara), and horny, earthy Clod (Mason Wertheimer), whose crush on Ember leads him to repeatedly show her the underarm flowers that signal his pubescence.

Water is the privileged class in this allegory, so the budding romance between Wade and Ember plays like the “rich boy falls for the girl from the wrong side of the tracks” movies of yore. Making matters worse is the film’s idea that “the elements should not mix,” something that even the little kids who will most enjoy “Elemental” would know is a bunch of symbolic malarkey.

“Elemental” is ill-equipped to handle the repercussions of its subject matter. Its message unintentionally sides with the privileged class, which made me itch. For example, Wade’s family is prim and proper and immediately embraces Ember, while Bernie has a much saltier response to Wade showing up at his place. The film makes Bernie’s reaction appear more villainous.

None of this would sink the film if it made us care for the love story. As good as Lewis and Athie are (his voice radiates warmth, and she conveys conflicted emotions throughout), the relationship between Wade and Ember boils down to the story of two unmemorable symbols in love.

Nothing highlights the flatness of Wade and Ember’s courtship more than the short that precedes “Elemental.” “Carl’s Date” follows the further exploits of widower Carl Fredricksen from the 2009 Pixar classic “Up” (once again voiced by the late Ed Asner). Now living with talking dog Dug (Bob Peterson), Carl is nervous about going on a date with a neighbor. We never see the neighbor — the short mostly deals with Dug’s hilarious, canine-focused dating advice and Carl’s preparation — but director Peterson and his co-writer Pete Docter make us hope for a successful rendezvous. I wanted to go on Carl’s date.

By comparison, I could barely remember the logistics of Wade and Ember’s romance after I left the theater.

★★½

ELEMENTAL

Directed by Peter Sohn. Written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh. Starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer. 103 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, suburbs. PG (it’s steamy, but only in the literal sense)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.