‘Flash’ forward? Nope, ‘Flash’ back.

The Flash’s superpower is being able to move very, very (very) fast. “I get bug splatter in my teeth all the time,” he laments. The Flash moves . . . lightning fast? In fact, it was getting hit by lightning that gave Barry his superpower. He moves so fast his molecules can “phase” though walls. He can even go fast enough to time travel, and that’s where he gets into trouble in “The Flash.” Lots and lots of trouble. If Barry were a Looney Tunes character, he’d be Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote rolled into one: that fast, and that feckless.

Barry Allen, a.k.a. the Flash, is the dweebiest Justice League superhero. He’s also the most endearing. Barry’s got a bit of Peter Parker’s boyishness. He’s maladroit in a way that’s equally maddening and winning.

Ezra Miller’s played the Flash in three previous DC movies (four, if you count Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” cut as its own enterprise). This is the first outing he has to himself — brand extension! Actually, himselfs (himselves?) would be more accurate. Barry travels into his past to alter a particular event. That alteration has many consequences, and there being two of Barry is not the least of them. “If I hit you in the past will it hurt me in the future?” Barry I asks Barry II. The two of them together is kind of funny, if a bit overdone. “The Flash” gives a whole new meaning to arguing with yourself.

Multiverses continue to be all the rage in superhero circles (speaking of Peter Parker/Spider-Man). “The Flash” is DC getting into that Marvel action. It can get pretty confusing for viewers, as well as a recipe for trouble for the characters.

From left: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller (again) in "The Flash." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Why that’s so is explained to the Barrys by none other than Bruce Wayne. He likens what happens when Barry meddles with history to a bowl of pasta. “You put yourself on a whole other strand of spaghetti,” he warns them. That may sound odd, but it’s quite inspired, actually. Life may or may not be like a box of chocolates — OK, not — but the multiverse is definitely a hot mess of wiggly pasta.

Just as there are multiple Barrys in “The Flash,” so are there multiple Bruce Waynes. We start out with Ben Affleck, in a cameo. (Gal Gadot, as Wonder Woman, briefly shows up, too.) The third one is a truly inspired twist at the very end of the movie. In between comes Michael Keaton. Even knowing it’s coming, the reveal of his Bruce Wayne has a real charge. When Keaton puts on his Batman suit, Danny Elfman’s theme from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie commandeers the soundtrack, and it’s summer-blockbuster bliss of a rare order. Keaton’s presence is only appropriate, since Hollywood’s seemingly endless superhero mania really does date to the release of that “Batman.”

Movie-wise, it’s not just the usual superhero suspects “The Flash” bows to. There’s a running “Back to the Future” joke, and the mega-action sequence that kicks things off takes the baby carriage from the Odessa Steps, in “Battleship Potemkin,” and really — no, really — ratchets it up.

Ezra Miller, left, and Sasha Calle in "The Flash." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Visually, the movie is far too busy for its own good. Worse, it’s uninterestingly busy. “Whoa, this is mad trippy,” Barry II says at one point. Last year’s “Doctor Strange” movie (speaking of multiverses) could get trippy. “The Flash” can get hallucinatory. When he goes into hyperspeed it’s like the Millennium Falcon going into hyperspace, only a lot less exciting and much more visually cluttered.

At its best, “The Flash” has an unashamed adolescent energy and silliness. At its DC-leaden worst, we have Affleck’s Wayne tell Barry, “The scars we have make us who we are.” The action gets increasingly overblown, even by superhero-movie standards. Bad as smash-crash-bash can be, portentous smash-crash-bash is far worse.

Kiersey Clemons, as Barry’s love interest, is pretty much wasted. Sasha Calle plays Supergirl. Her rescue from a Soviet prison feels very “Stranger Things,” in a lackluster sort of way; and it’s downhill from there. The presence of the wondrous Maribel Verdú is a different matter. As Barry’s mother, she lights up every scene she’s in. It’s easy to see why he’d try to change the past (or even the pasta) to keep her in this present.

Miller, who was so unnervingly effective as Credence Barebone, in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, is reassuringly effective here. He gives Barry a real sweetness, and his performance holds the movie together. It is a bit disconcerting, though, how much he resembles a skinnier, saturnine Jimmy Fallon. He’s not the only talk-show lookalike here. Returning as the villainous General Zod, from “Man of Steel” (2013), Michael Shannon could be the David Letterman of Krypton. Stupid Superhuman Tricks, anyone?

★★½

THE FLASH

Directed by Andy Muschietti. Written by Christina Hodson, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Joby Harold. Starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons. At Boston theaters, Kendall Square, suburbs. 144 minutes. PG-13 (violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity)





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.