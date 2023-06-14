‘Full Monty’ sequel uncovers a community still under strain

I’ve been dying to know what ever happened to the guys from the 1997 movie “The Full Monty”… is not something I’ve heard or thought even once in the past quarter century. But here’s the answer for us, anyway, courtesy of Hulu, and, somewhat surprisingly, it’s worth seeing. It’s a warm portrait of the community of Sheffield, still financially strained, still dogged by poor infrastructure, but still marked by comradery and heart.

Fortunately, the new eight-episode sequel does not revolve around another striptease for money by unemployed steelworkers. My initial fear was that the TV adaptation was made largely to take advantage of the loose standards of cable and streaming TV, and that a new younger group of guys would eventually drop trou. Instead, the series, created by Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the film, focuses on the crusty locals and the life challenges they face. It’s about finding meaning within limited circumstances. It’s about aging gracefully, as we catch up with characters played by the original cast, including Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy, Robert Carlyle, Paul Clayton, and Steve Huison. And it’s about their children, who confront bleak financial prospects of their own.