‘Full Monty’ sequel uncovers a community still under strain

I’ve been dying to know what ever happened to the guys from the 1997 movie “The Full Monty”… is not something I’ve heard or thought even once in the past quarter century. But here’s the answer for us, anyway, courtesy of Hulu, and, somewhat surprisingly, it’s worth seeing. It’s a warm portrait of the community of Sheffield, still financially strained, still dogged by poor infrastructure, but still marked by comradery and heart.
Fortunately, the new eight-episode sequel does not revolve around another striptease for money by unemployed steelworkers. My initial fear was that the TV adaptation was made largely to take advantage of the loose standards of cable and streaming TV, and that a new younger group of guys would eventually drop trou. Instead, the series, created by Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the film, focuses on the crusty locals and the life challenges they face. It’s about finding meaning within limited circumstances. It’s about aging gracefully, as we catch up with characters played by the original cast, including Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy, Robert Carlyle, Paul Clayton, and Steve Huison. And it’s about their children, who confront bleak financial prospects of their own.
Advertisement
At the local high school, which is falling apart, Addy’s Dave is the maintenance man and his wife, Jean (Lesley Sharp), is the principal. Their marriage is weakening slowly, as each grieves the loss of their son differently. Gaz (Carlyle) is as eccentric and boyish as ever, as he tries to bond with his reluctant teen daughter, Destiny (Talitha Wing), who lives with her mother. The physically fragile old guy Horse (Paul Barber) can’t seem to get public assistance, even while he is in no physical state to hold down a job. Some of the stories, though, are less dire and serve as comic accents, including a pigeon plotline involving Huison’s Lomper.
There are moments when “The Full Monty” veers a little too close to schmaltz, but it never succumbs. It’s a bittersweet look at the British working class, elevated by a charismatic cast and a tone that, even amid the personal pain and systemic failures, is tinged with optimism. All episodes are now available to stream.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.