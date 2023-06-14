Stars align for July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

R&B sirens En Vogue will headline the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, appearing alongside the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart at the orchestra’s Independence Day celebration at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.

The performance, scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 4, will be broadcast locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7, and more widely on Bloomberg TV and Radio. As has been the tradition for decades, the concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s “1812″ Overture and a fireworks display over the Charles River, starting at around 10:30 p.m.

The concert’s slate of guest artists also includes the high-energy country pop duo LOCASH; Broadway belter Mandy Gonzalez, who originated the role of Nina in “In the Heights”; and Broadway talents Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, and Andrea Jones-Sojola, who recently starred in the Pops’ production of “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert.”