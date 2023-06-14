Federal government warns carmakers not to comply with Mass. right-to-repair law

The state law , enacted after a 2020 voter referendum , requires that automakers who sell cars in Massachusetts must provide consumers and independent repair shops with wireless access to the car’s “telematics” — digital information needed to diagnose the vehicle’s performance. With access to the telematics, independent mechanics can repair these vehicles as readily as authorized dealers.

In a letter to 22 carmakers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that complying with the Massachusetts Data Access Law would violate federal car safety legislation, because the state law could make it easier for cyber criminals to interfere with sensitive data stored in cars or even take control of vehicles remotely.

The law requires that the data must be provided by an independent company — not controlled by the automakers — capable of providing data from all makes and models of cars. In effect, a single organization would have access to automotive data from millions of vehicles.

Even before the referendum, the NHTSA sent a letter to Massachusetts lawmakers warning about the security risks such a system would pose. “The ballot initiative requires vehicle manufacturers to redesign their vehicles in a manner that necessarily introduces cybersecurity risks,” the letter said, “and to do so in a timeframe that makes design, proof, and implementation of any meaningful countermeasure effectively impossible.”

Two and a half years later, the NHTSA’s letter to automakers goes even further. It claims that because of inadequate cybersecurity safeguards in the Massachusetts law, companies that comply with the law will be putting unsafe vehicles on the road, in violation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Act.

“A malicious actor here or abroad could utilize such open access to remotely command vehicles to operate dangerously, including attacking multiple vehicles concurrently,” the letter said. “Vehicle crashes, injuries, or deaths are foreseeable outcomes of such a situation.”

DANIEL ROSENBAUM/NYT

The letter also says that in matters of auto safety, the National Highway Traffic Safety Act overrules the laws of any state. In effect, it calls for car companies to ignore the Massachusetts law.

The letter is a head-on challenge to the Massachusetts law, which has been tied up in court ever since it was enacted. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has refrained from enforcing the law as litigation has dragged on. But, frustrated by the slow pace of the lawsuit, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that enforcement of the law would commence on June 1.

No carmaker is currently providing telematic data as required by the law; two carmakers, Kia and Subaru, have stopped activating telematic services on their cars sold in Massachusetts to avoid violating the law. But as of Wednesday morning, there are no reports that the state has taken action against carmakers.

News of Tuesday’s NHTSA letter infuriated Tommy Hickey, director of the Right to Repair Coalition, which led the fight to get the Massachusetts law enacted.

“On behalf of two million voters and thousands of independent auto repair shops across Massachusetts, we are outraged by the unsolicited, unwarranted, and counter productive letter from NHTSA,” Hickey wrote in an e-mailed statement. “This is yet another delay tactic the manufacturers are using to thwart the will of their customers, Massachusetts voters who voted 75-25 in favor of their right to get their car repaired where they choose.”

Hickey noted that the US Justice Department previously refused to assert a federal right to preempt the Massachusetts state law. However, Justice Department attorneys submitted Tuesday’s NHTSA letter to Boston federal judge Douglas Woodlock, who will rule on the automakers’ lawsuit. This suggests that the Justice Department has also concluded that federal law takes precedence.

Representatives of the auto industry and the Attorney General’s office have not yet responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.