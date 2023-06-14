Three-plus years post-COVID, Mass. companies still figuring out the future of work

That’s one key takeaway from a survey of more than 50 Massachusetts Business Roundtable members conducted this spring by McKinsey & Co. The results, expected to be released on Wednesday, show that the vast majority of employers, 96 percent, still allow some kind of hybrid approach to work — a mix of at-home and in-office days. And that decision has consequences: 47 percent of survey respondents plan to pare back their local real estate footprints within the next two years, up from 36 percent in 2022.

More than three years after COVID-19 prompted a huge shift in how office employers approach remote work, many Massachusetts business leaders still aren’t sure when the changes will end.

Returning to the office? Seems like just about everyone is still figuring out the right way to do it.

“It’s absolutely still in flux, 100 percent still in flux,” said JD Chesloff, the Roundtable’s president. “I don’t think anyone thinks they’ve figured it out.”

Chesloff said he never would have thought, back in the early days of the pandemic, that so much would still be up in the air with regard to remote work.

“I don’t think we’re close to the new normal, to be honest with you,” Chesloff said.

No employers said they plan to leave the state entirely, and most said access to well-trained, skilled workers is a top reason for staying in Massachusetts. But it’s also a reason they go looking elsewhere. Three-quarters of respondents expect some difficulty in recruiting talent over the next 12 months. And about a third of respondents said more than 10 percent of their workforce that is affiliated with a Massachusetts office actually live outside the state and work remotely, more than three times the share that did so before the pandemic.

One respondent put it quite simply: The choice comes down to keeping a quality hire and allowing them to live elsewhere, or risk losing them by forcing them to move here.

“One of the things that really struck us ... is how many employers are turning to remote work and opportunities outside of the state to fill their talent needs,” said Mekala Krishnan, a partner at McKinsey. “My impression was that things would have stabilized at this point [but] we are still seeing things change.”

The hybrid workforce, while allowing more flexibility for employees and broader access to talent for employers, also has its own set of challenges, including concerns about keeping the corporate culture alive and minimizing attrition.

More than half of respondents cited the cost of living and the cost of doing business as factors affecting their decisions about their presence in Massachusetts — both significant increases from a year ago. One respondent said people love Boston but can’t imagine living there because it’s simply too expensive.

And one out of five respondents, or 21 percent, said they will reduce their headcount in Massachusetts or add new roles outside of the state within the next two years. That compares with 7 percent of respondents who said the same thing in 2022.

Employers rated problem-solving, critical thinking, and team management as more important than finding workers with the right “functional expertise.” Lauren Jones, the Healey administration’s labor secretary, said state officials recognize the importance of those sort of interpersonal skills that apply across industries as well as more technical, industry-specific skills. The administration also last week launched the MassTalent program, to help employers better access and navigate job-training resources and connect with potential recruits, in particular for key industries such as clean energy, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Of the office employers surveyed, only 4 percent said their company is fully in-person, requiring all employees to be back on a full-time basis. Another 21 percent said they require some in-person presence and are specific about which days to come in, while 40 percent require some attendance in the office but do not dictate the days. And 23 percent said they leave it up to employees to decide how often to come in. The remainder, 13 percent, said they have different rules for different roles.

At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, a Roundtable member that employs about 3,500 people in the state, workers are not being mandated to return. Jay McQuaide, a senior vice president at the Boston-based health insurer, said some people choose to come in every day, but it’s a small minority, less than 10 percent. There are two other, larger groups: those who come in a few days a week, and those who are essentially fully remote.

McQuaide said senior managers at Blue Cross want to use the office to build “intentional connections” but they’re also mindful of providing flexibility to employees who might face high childcare costs or lengthy commutes.

“We want to be sure we’re being careful and thoughtful about those burdens while at the same time we’re creating intentional times for people to come together, " said McQuaide, whose organization also has offices in Quincy, Hingham and Worcester.

“We’re very much still at the nascent stage of this,” McQuaide said. “As best as I can tell, no one has figured it out. We’re all doing our best to learn.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.