10 ways to celebrate dad in Boston this Father’s Day

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent … [cue crickets]. Ahh, gotta love dad jokes. And dads. Yup, Father’s Day is June 18, and from epic burgers to stand-up paddle boarding on the Charles, meeting a Celtic to free zoo passes — we’ve rounded up 10 ways to celebrate pop, Boston-style. You might even let him get all his dad jokes out of his system while doing it. (Or not.)

PIG SHINDIG

The Liberty Hotel’s Father’s Day pig roast starts at 3 p.m. in their yard. Think whole slow-roasted suckling pig with crispy skin pork belly and slow cooked St. Louis pork ribs; spicy creole shrimp and cheddar grits; pulled pork mac ‘n’ cheese; and more, according to the online menu. Kids’ menu includes watermelon, chicken fingers, barbecue pulled pork, hot dogs, and cornbread. Save room for banana splits. Plus craft cocktails, beer and wine, live music, DJ, and yard games, according to event billing. $85 adults, $28 kids 12 and under, free for kids 5 and under. 215 Charles St., Boston. 617-224-4000. Learn more at libertyhotel.com.

WILD ANIMAL PARTY

Dads get in free at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo on Father’s Day. Make sure Pops meets the other dad animals, including Kit, the western lowland gorilla, and Zoolander, the wattled crane (just don’t ask him to do Blue Steel), at Franklin Park Zoo. Stone Zoo dads include Nero, a Linne’s two-toed sloth. Tickets required for other attendees ages 2+; advance tickets recommended. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Franklin Park Zoo, One Franklin Park Road, Boston. Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. 617-541-5466. Details at www.zoonewengland.org.

In the Tropical Forest at the Franklin Park Zoo. Pat Greenhouse

TITLE TOWN

If Dad’s a Boston sports fan, take him to meet a former Celtic, Sox, and Bruin — and hunt for cards and memorabilia — at the Big Sports Card & Autograph Show on Father’s Day at the Holiday Inn in Dedham. Dads score a free Father’s Day gift, plus browse dozens of vendors, and get autographs from Celtics champ Jerry Sichting, Red Sox champ John Farrell, former Bruin Brad Park, and NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, according to event billing. $3 admission, under 12 free. Autograph prices vary. 8:30 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. 55 Ariadne Road, Dedham. Details here and at cardboardpromotions.com.

¡FELIZ DIA DOS PAIS!

Father’s Day lands on the 2023 Boston Portuguese Festival: a free fest returning to Boston City Hall Plaza after a three-year hiatus, with live music, dance, beer, wine, and comida deliciosa. Dad’s mission, should he chose to accept it: to taste everything. Vendors include: Avo’s Feast, Dean’s Concessions, Two Sisters, Dylan and Pete’s Ice Cream, Village Bar and Grill, Figs Food, Old School House Pub & Restaurant, Casa Benfica, Matilda, Furtado’s Eatery, and Joey Bats Café, according to the website. Learn more at bostonportuguesefestival.org.

ZEN OUT

He’s still not over the Celtics loss? Help your old man relax at a Father’s Day evening Mindfulness in Nature meditation gathering at Boston’s Jamaica Pond. Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet at the Pinebank Promontory. Details at eventbrite.com.

CULTURE VULTURES

Why not celebrate a day early? On Father’s Day Eve, get down at the Watershed Block Party. Water shuttle to the fete is included with museum admission. Find Reiki demonstrations, Spanish folk songs, a DJ, salsa, art activities games — and sculptures in the featured exhibition: “Guadalupe Maravilla: Mariposa Relámpago.” Block party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Watershed open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

CYCLING, WATER VIEWS, BEERS, SNACKS

Does he like any or all of the above? Dad can pedal (or chill at the lounge station) aboard a Cycleboat Boston cruiser for a sightseeing tour of Boston Harbor. It’s BYOB and snacks — they’ve got coolers, ice, and public tours going all day Friday through Sunday. Pack dad’s favorite snacks, pizza, beer, and wine to show him Boston like he’s never seen it. Public tours leave from Pier 6, Charlestown. 617-716-8238. Details at cycleboatboston.com.

Cycleboat Boston. Jeffrey O'Connor

PADDLE, PAPA

Bring the whole family — including Fido — for a paddle on the Charles. Whether dad wants to kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddle board, you can rent or take a guided tour from various spots in and around Boston via Paddle Boston. Rates vary. Rentals from $15 for kids kayak, from $30 for adult paddle board or kayak, from various start points. 617-965-5110, paddleboston.com

People used stand-up paddle boards on the Charles River. Jessica Rinaldi

CHEERS TO THE BIG GUY

Toast the man who gave you life at Harpoon Brewery’s Father’s Day celebration. Fathers’ Day at the Beer Hall on June 18 includes cold brews, live music, and lawn games. Starts at noon. 306 Northern Ave., Boston. 617-456-2322, harpoonbrewery.com

BURGER KING

Father’s Day means cookouts, and if dad’s the grill-master at home, give the big guy the day off and treat him to the Boston burger of his dreams. (Dad will never admit this, but these are better than the ones he’d grill at home.)

Crazy Good Kitchen is a spot built for indulging: Think Hot Mess and Cheese — beef patty, shaved steak, double American cheese, griddled onions topped with house sauces. Pair with bacon cheese fries and Crazy Milkshakes — perhaps a Peanut Butter Slide — peanut butter, Reese’s cups, Reese’s Pieces. Locations in Newbury and Malden. 617-936-4359, crazygoodkitchen.com

The Double Trouble bacon cheeseburger at Crazy Good Kitchen in Malden and on Newbury Street: Josh Jamison

Pats star Julian Edelman is a vocal Hojoko fan. (“I love Hojoko in The Verb Hotel by Fenway. It’s my favorite burger in Boston,” he told Haute Living in 2019.) The Japanese tavern even bought his beard trimmings from Ellen Degeneres. (We’re not kidding.) It’s also home to the buzzy Hojoko wagyu cheeseburger — simple chuck and wagyu short rib, American cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, and special sauce. (Tip: they’re hosting an Insta giveaway to the Red Sox/Yankees game on Father’s Day. Win them for Dad, win Favorite Kid Award forever.) 1271 Boylston St., Boston. 617-670-0507, hojokoboston.com

For the vegan dad: Veggie Galaxy. Vegan burgers include the Kendall Square — sweet potato black bean burger, roasted red pepper puree, onion rings, roasted garlic mayo, baby arugula — and the Buffalo Chick’n Burger — Breaded and fried house-made seitan cutlet, buffalo sauce, cucumber, onion rings, vegan blue cheese dressing. Pair with a vegan frappe: perhaps a Peanut Butter Chocolate Frappe made with Teddie peanut butter. Does he have a real sweet tooth? Go straight for a stack of vegan donuts. 450 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-497-1513, veggiegalaxy.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.





