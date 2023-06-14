Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 6) as reported by Mass Audubon.
A hooded warbler was still at Mass Audubon’s Skunknett River sanctuary and an Acadian flycatcher was found in Mashpee.
Birds blown in at Race Point in Provincetown included 43 red-necked phalaropes, a razorbill, 5 parasitic jaegers, 24 black-legged kittiwakes, a black tern, 3 Arctic terns, an Iceland gull, 60 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 4 sooty shearwaters, and 8 Manx shearwaters.
Birds tallied in surveys of closed parts of Monomoy NWR included 4 Northern pintail, 2 gadwall, 21,000 common terns, 450 least terns, a yellow-crowned night-heron, 10 glossy ibis, and a barn owl.
Other sightings around the Cape included the annual Elain Ave chuck-will’s-widow continuing in Falmouth, 2 worm-eating warblers elsewhere in Falmouth, 16 red crossbills and 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a seaside sparrow and 6 saltmarsh sparrows at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a little blue heron in Chatham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.