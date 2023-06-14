Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 6) as reported by Mass Audubon.

A hooded warbler was still at Mass Audubon’s Skunknett River sanctuary and an Acadian flycatcher was found in Mashpee.

Birds blown in at Race Point in Provincetown included 43 red-necked phalaropes, a razorbill, 5 parasitic jaegers, 24 black-legged kittiwakes, a black tern, 3 Arctic terns, an Iceland gull, 60 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 4 sooty shearwaters, and 8 Manx shearwaters.