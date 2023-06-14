George Vaill, the ‘Free Advice’ guy, is a source of wisdom in Harvard Square

Try to avoid eye contact as you stroll by and he’ll wave and say hello anyway, and then offer you a sticker with a link to his website.

With his bushy grey mustache, technicolor propeller hat, and cartoonish black spectacles and bright-yellow sneakers, he lounges in a camping chair beneath a large sign that says, “FREE ADVICE, OFFERED OR ACCEPTED.”

HARVARD SQUARE — If you’re passing through this bustling neighborhood once known for its quirky and off-beat outdoor entertainment, there’s simply no avoiding George Vaill.

But those lured in by the charismatic 76-year-old, who’s become a fixture of the square since he started doling out free advice three summers ago, will walk away with much more than that: They’ll be regaled with pearls of wisdom, free of charge. For a few minutes, he’ll listen intently to your quandaries, offer you help, and expect nothing in return.

“A lot of times people lack self-confidence in their ability to make good choices for themselves,” Vaill said, in between consultations with strangers one recent Thursday afternoon. “Whatever it is, they don’t believe in themselves enough. They don’t love themselves enough. They don’t respect themselves enough. So they’re hesitant about a lot of the things they’re doing in life.”

The concept to offer free advice came to the Winchester resident while searching for activities to keep himself occupied after retiring from the real estate business.

He came across a story about a group of elderly men who operated an advice booth at a farmers market in Salt Lake City and was immediately inspired.

Frida Vazquez, with her dog, Zeus, spoke to George Vaill as he offered free advice to passersby in Harvard Square. Vincent Alban for The Boston Globe

At first, Vaill also set up shop at farmers markets, appearing in Lexington and Belmont. But ultimately he decided to bring his act to Harvard Square, because “that’s where all the people are.”

Now, several times a week, Vaill sets up shop in a high-traffic spot between the Cambridge Visitor Information booth and The Harvard Shop, where he smiles, waves, and waits.

Some days he gives advice to dozens of people in just a few hours. Sometimes they form a line, anxious to get his input.

Ray Funahashi, a 37-year-old health care worker, spotted him on the way to the train and decided to give it a whirl, asking Vaill for career advice.

They chatted for about 10 minutes, and Vaill told him if he wants to take the next step professionally he should “put himself out there” and spend more time networking.

“For me, it was just a nice little nudge to be like, ‘OK, put some extra effort into that,’” Funahashi said afterward.

Mostly he just felt better after getting some things off his chest.

“I don’t think anybody would feel worse from talking to him,” Funahashi said.

Vaill has rules of engagement, which he makes clear on the signage he attaches to his chair. While he won’t accept money — he doesn’t need it — he won’t say no to the occasional coffee or donut when offered.

He also won’t discuss politics or religion, subjects he thinks are too touchy. Plus, he wants to assuage people’s concerns that he might be trying to recruit them to support a cause.

If he has an ideology to push, it’s that people should spend less time arguing with one another and more time smiling.

“Smiles are free. They’re un-assaultive, they’re uplifting. They’re inclusionary. They’re universal signs of joy,” he said. “This is all about us feeling as though we’re all one family here.”

He is not, to be clear, a therapist. All that qualifies him to give life advice, he said, is having lived a full one with “a lot of successes and failures.”

George Vaill, who offers free advice to passersby, chatted with Charles Bush in Harvard Square. Vincent Alban for The Boston Globe

A Connecticut native and Vietnam War veteran, Vaill grew up on a farm. His grades were never good and he didn’t go to college, but after the war he found work in advertising, ran a chain of clothing stores, and got a job managing leases at shopping centers. When work dried up, he sold his photography. Eventually he started negotiating leases for dental offices and made a comfortable living. He is married and has two adult stepchildren.

When offering advice, Vaill is reluctant to give people definitive answers to questions. Instead, he tries to help them think things through and come to their own conclusions.

Ask him whether you should move away from Boston, quit your job, or have a second child, and he’ll pepper you with questions about your goals, fears, finances, family, and friends.

“I want to make sure I really understand the context, and I want to be able to give a helpful, responsible answer,” he said. “I don’t want to just wing it.”

When people ask him for the meaning of life — and they often do — he turns the question around on them: “What gives your life meaning?”

Generally, though, his advice is more practical than philosophical. He frequently tells people to type out their thoughts on a computer, be it a pro-and-con list or a set of steps that need to be taken to achieve a goal.

George Vaill, a self-defined "life-oligist," offers directions to Penny Adams while doling out advice in Harvard Square. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Our thoughts can get all scrambled in our head. The minute we write it down, we can start seeing the answers and seeing the patterns fall into place,” Vaill said. “It’s far easier to make choices that way.”

Sometimes lists won’t cut it.

While holding court recently, a 15-year-old girl who was in town to visit colleges broke down crying as she described how her father forbid her from studying political science, pushing her into medicine instead.

Vaill listened intently, gently recommended she talk to a licensed therapist, and gave her the words of affirmation she was seeking at home.

“You need to follow your own dream,” he told her.

By his count, 80 percent of his interactions are light and fun. The remainder can get pretty serious as people share stories of heartbreak, divorce, illness, or grief. It’s “not uncommon to have people cry,” he said.

A majority of visitors are students concerned about friendships and dating, or the pressure of attending Harvard.

“They say, ‘I don’t feel worthy. Everybody here is much smarter than I am. I don’t believe I’ve earned the right to be here,’” he said. “And I say, ‘You see that guy walking away over there? He just said the same thing about you.’”

Vaill has been so moved by his experience giving out advice both here and in Florida, where he spends the colder months, that he’s working with a playwright to create a one-man show, called “Free Advice, the Play.”

He’s also writing a book. So far, he’s only written a few chapters.

“I’m having more fun just plain doing it,” he said.

George Vaill, known for offering free advice to passersby, waved to people from his folding chair in Harvard Square as he waited for someone to come to him with a tricky life question. Vincent Alban for The Boston Globe

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.