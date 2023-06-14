7th grader won’t return to middle school in Quincy after bringing unloaded gun to campus and showing it to students

Mulvey wrote Tuesday that Quincy police have indicated the firearm belongs to a parent of the 7th grader, who managed to “access the unsecured” gun and bring it to school. The parents, Mulvey said, were immediately notified and officers visited the family home to seize the gun.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said in a letter to the school community that the Central principal had informed him the student “brought an unloaded handgun to school and showed it to several students outside after school was dismissed.”

A 7th grader “will not return” to Central Middle School in Quincy after bringing an unloaded handgun to school Tuesday, officials said.

“I am shocked and saddened that this student’s dangerous actions jeopardized their own health and well-being and those of their classmates and school staff,” Mulvey wrote. “The student will face serious disciplinary consequences for their action and will not return to Central Middle School.”

In addition, Mulvey said teachers and guidance staff planned to meet with students Wednesday to help them “process” what happened, and he also planned to visit the school with members of his leadership team and police officials to answer any questions families may have.

“I am very thankful for the actions of the students who reported this incident, how quickly our administrators and the Quincy Police Department responded, and the thoroughness of the investigation,” Mulvey wrote.

Central Middle School, located at 875 Hancock St., serves over 600 kids in grades six, seven, and eight, according to its website.

“In addition to teaching students from the Merrymount, Beechwood Knoll, Bernazzani, and Wollaston neighborhoods, Central services gifted and talented students in the city’s Advanced Placement Center (APC) housed at Central,” the site says.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the student or their parents would face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Requests for comment were left Wednesday afternoon with Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.