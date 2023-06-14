Boston City Council passes $4.2 billion operating budget that would cut BPD by $31 million

Wednesday’s vote came at the 11th hour in the city’s budgeting process. The rules that govern that process state that the council “shall take definite action on the annual budget by adopting, amending, or rejecting it” no later than the second Wednesday in June, meaning that Wednesday’s meeting represented the last opportunity for the council to put its stamp on the city’s spending for next year.

The budget proposal, which passed 7-5, includes $52.9 million worth of council amendments, changes that featured a nearly $31 million bite out of the Boston Police Department’s funding. After Wu makes any decisions on the amendments, the budget will be sent back to the city’s legislative body, which would need a two-thirds majority to override a mayoral veto.

The Boston City Council approved a $4.2 billion operating budget Wednesday sending the matter to Mayor Michelle Wu, who will have the opportunity to veto some, all, or none of the council’s amendments.

The council made its attempted changes under a budget process that was approved by voters on a fall 2021 ballot, which aims to make city spending decisions more democratic by empowering councilors to represent their respective neighborhoods.

Before last year, the council could only approve or deny the mayor’s overall budget proposal and could not move money between line items unless the mayor requested it. That system had long frustrated councilors.

Nowadays, the council has more power over the city’s purse strings, but under current budget protocols, the council cannot propose an operating budget that exceeds the $4.2 billion total Wu outlined earlier this year. That means if councilors want to add somewhere, they must subtract somewhere else.

Wednesday’s vote came a week after some City Hall drama saw the council pass the operating, only to reverse course hours later after two councilors changed their vote, sending the matter back to the council’s ways and means committee for another week.

That scuttled proposal included $75 million worth of amendments, including potential $42 million decrease to Boston police funding, meaning the council dialed back its changes to Wu’s budget in the version the body passed Wednesday.

This developing story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.