A Boston mother celebrates her family’s journey from public housing to home ownership

“In Boston, it’s very expensive and sometimes you feel discouraged and you’re like, ‘I’m going to stay in the same bracket all of my life,’” said Jimenez, a single mother. “And this program gave me the opportunity, not only for me, but this is for my kids. This is for their generations to come.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Housing Authority officials, and others on Wednesday gathered to celebrate Jimenez’s long journey from Boston public housing resident to new home owner.

After she signed the last paper to buy her first-ever home, Gisselle Jimenez kissed each of her young sons on the cheek, and the room at a Dorchester realty office erupted into cheers.

Jimenez was able to buy the home in Hyde Park through ONE+Boston and the Section 8 to Homeownership program, which provide assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers through lower interest rates and down payment and closing-cost assistance.

Wu said Jimenez’s family is one of multiple families who have also received home-buying support through Welcome Home, Boston, a program which has set aside $60 million to provide down payment assistance of up to $75,000 for families looking to buy their first home.

“You know how hard, how many hoops everyone has to jump through [to become a homeowner],” Wu said. “And so our approach has been, what could we do just to make that a little bit faster, a little bit easier, a little bit more support, a little more wind beneath your wings.”

Jimenez learned just how competitive the city’s real estate market can be. Her first attempt at buying the Hyde Park property fell short.

So she penned a letter to its owner.

“Dear owner of the quaint cozy home on West Milton Street, without even seeing your home, I already know that I would love to own your home,” Jimenez said reading from the letter at an afternoon press conference at Thumbprint Realty. “I am envisioning how happy the boys will be here playing [out] back and having their own space. I have been endlessly looking for the perfect house and today I found it.”

She thanked Joanna Edwards of Thumbprint and Boston Housing Authority senior adviser Megan Ryan for their help in reaching her goal.

“This is a dream that I did and I’m a single mother,” Jimenez said. “And coming from a single mother, this is wonderful, and it’s such a beautiful, beautiful process.”

Edwards said Thumbprint is giving the Jimenez family a television for their new home.

Needham Bank Lender Wilfred Edwards said such public-private partnerships help to make homes in Boston more affordable, especially for those who have been forced to leave the city due to the rising home prices.

“They leave the only place that they knew as home. They were in here. They grew up here. They would like to stay here but they can’t,” Edwards said. “So it is of great assistance to those underserved communities, and persons who are most deserving of these initiatives.”

Gisselle Jimenez signed closing documents as her son Elias looked on during a ceremonial home closing at a real estate company in Dorchester Wednesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





