Isolated severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and hail west of I-95 Wednesday afternoon

“Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon, some of which may be severe,” forecasters tweeted. “The biggest threat would be from damaging winds and hail.”

The highest risk for severe weather will be west of Interstate 95 and throughout central and western Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop west of Boston this afternoon, and forecasters say they could be severe, accompanied by frequent lightning, damaging winds, and hail.

The approximate timing for the storms will be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., and the greatest risk for severe weather will be west of Interstate 95 and over western Massachusetts and Connecticut, forecasters said.

“However, we expect any severe storms to be isolated in nature,” forecasters wrote.

Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s, and as warm as the low 80s in the Connecticut River Valley and Merrimack Valley, forecasters said.

In the Boston area, Wednesday will start out partly sunny with highs around 80. Then the winds will pick up, increasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. Forecasters said there’s a 40 percent chance for rain in Suffolk County this afternoon.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, and lows dipping to the upper 50s. There will be a 50 percent chance for rain in Suffolk County, accompanied by south winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the evening.

“Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and frequent lightning in the evening,” forecasters said.









