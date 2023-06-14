Boy, 15, second teenager arrested in burst of gunfire on Roxbury street that sent residents running for cover

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Columbus Avenue on juvenile counts of delinquent to wit, firearm, carrying without a license; delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition; delinquent to wit, firearm discharged within 500 feet of a building; and delinquent to wit, defacement of real or personal property, the department said in a statement posted to its official website.

Boston police on Wednesday made a second arrest in connection with an exchange of gunfire that erupted May 24 in Roxbury, sending terrified children and adults running for cover in a tense moment captured on video surveillance footage .

Advertisement

It wasn’t known if the youth, who was slated for arraignment Wednesday in Boston Juvenile Court, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His arrest comes about two weeks after Machyus Battle, 18, of Cambridge, was arrested on several gun and property destruction charges in connection with the case.

No one was injured in the shooting incident, which occurred shortly before 6:50 p.m. on May 24 in the area of 618 Shawmut Ave.

“Officers canvassed the area and located ballistic evidence and damage to two motor vehicles,” said Wednesday’s statement.

Video captured by surveillance cameras installed at a store on the 600 block of Shawmut Avenue shows the moments before, during, and after multiple shots were exchanged by two people around 6:49 p.m.

On the surveillance video, a person wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants can be seen slowly making their way from the intersection at Lenox Street and Shawmut Avenue, sometimes ducking behind a parked vehicle or an edge of a building in an apparent attempt to prevent anyone from seeing them approach.

The person walks past a child and a man wearing a backpack, stops in front of a liquor store and an adjacent pizza shop, pulls their right hand out of the sweatshirt, and opens fire in the direction of a group of people clustered on the sidewalk in front of Ramsay Park.

Advertisement

The assailant fires about five shots in close proximity to the head of a man who walked out of the pizza shop. The man grabs his head, in apparent pain from the discharge of the handgun so close to him. A second man presses his body as tightly as he can to the front of the building to avoid the gunfire.

Suddenly, a second person, this one wearing a brown hoodie, emerges onto Shawmut Avenue and begins firing at the man in the red sweatshirt — heedless of a girl and an adult, other pedestrians on Shawmut Avenue, and people sitting in their parked cars on the street.

In the video, the person in the red sweatshirt can be seen running toward Lenox Street, and without looking where they were shooting, fires over his shoulder toward the person in the brown sweatshirt, who fires again. The person in the brown sweatshirt runs toward Hammond Street.

The child and the woman run behind a double-parked car, open the rear passenger door, climb in, and are driven away, the video shows.

According to a Boston police report on the incident, two cars and the air conditioner of a private home were hit by bullets. No one inside that residence at the time was struck by gunfire.

Advertisement

Residents interviewed days later spoke of how quickly an otherwise quiet evening in the neighborhood suddenly turned terrifying.

Reggie White, 59, said he was standing near the shooting scene when gunshots shattered the calm of the spring evening.

“The shots were really fast,” White said. “I ducked, just to be on the safe side, and then I ran in.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.