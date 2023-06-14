California Highway Patrol investigating ATV crash into Providence councilwoman

Madueño said Anthony was walking in a crosswalk at the time when, “for an unknown reason,” the driver “accelerated to an unsafe speed” and crashed into Anthony.

The crash happened on Saturday at 9:10 a.m. in Point Lobos State Natural Reserve — a park in Monterey County — according to Jessica Madueño, a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol.

PROVIDENCE — A speeding all-terrain vehicle crashed into Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony in a California state park over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The officer said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. No charges have been filed, and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor, according to the highway patrol.

Advertisement

Anthony was taken by ambulance to a California hospital.

An update on Anthony’s condition was not immediately available Wednesday, but was described as “stable” by the City Council office on Tuesday. (The council initially said Anthony had been struck by a van, but officers said it was a Polaris ATV).

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Council spokesperson Parker Gavigan said Anthony had been on a weekend hiking trip at the time.

Council President Rachel Miller said Anthony’s family is with her in California.

Anthony, a Democrat who represents part of the East Side of Providence, is the chair of the Finance Committee, which was in the midst of wrapping up the budget season when Anthony was injured.

The committee approved the budget Tuesday night in a vote of 3-0, sending it to the full council. (Juan Pichardo, the committee’s vice-chair, was also absent following revelations last week that he would be fined $3,000 for campaign finance violations.)

There has been an outpouring of support for Anthony since news of the crash came out, including from fellow councilors and other government officials.

Advertisement

Miller praised Anthony for adding more transparency to the city budget process, which for the first time included two public hearings instead of one.

“I hope she recovers quickly and is back in this chamber with us all soon,” Miller said.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.