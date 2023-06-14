A call to action for every R.I. school: Put the student first

Elliot Washor and I opened the Met School in 1996, after incubating it at Big Picture Learning, with 51 students and a “radical” proposition: to educate one student at a time, embed their learning in the real-world, and deeply engage their families and the community.

Rhode Island can move the needle when it comes to educating our kids and adults. We can innovate here and the impact can be felt across the country, and beyond.

At the Met School now, we serve all of Rhode Island, with 820 students in Providence and Newport. And there are 111 Met-like schools in the United States, and 110 more throughout the world, from India to Kenya, with 36 in Australia.

The Met has grown because it works: 78 percent of Rhode Island’s Met students graduate college- and career-ready, compared to the urban high school average of 34 percent, and the state overall average of just 37 percent.

Our formula is straightforward: rigor, relevance, and relationships are pillars. Each student has a 2-day per week internship in a field they’re interested in — from hospitals and law offices to auto shops. Each is in a 16-student advisory cohort, where they grow for four years with one teacher. They synthesize their learning in student-driven applied projects, give oral and written exhibitions three times a year to parents, students, mentors, and staff, and write a 75-page autobiography.

How did we grow? Bill Gates gave us $4 million to expand after a two-hour visit in 2000 — then gave $20 million more, saying “these are the kind of results you get when you design a high school to prepare every student for college and careers.” Former President Barack Obama said, “We’ll follow the example of places like the Met Center in Rhode Island, that give students that individual attention, while also preparing them, through real world, hands-on training.”

It’s noteworthy that the Met is more well known around the world than in Providence. The 800 visitors we attract per year, and the Met’s continued expansion globally, tell you something.

I’m stepping down as co-director of the Met, after 27 amazing years, gratified by its consistent performance, and its trajectory. It shows what’s possible, and what we need more of. The Met is in great hands with Nancy Diaz continuing as director; she has served capably as co-director for 18 years, and relentlessly refines and improves our program. The need for the MET is acute — even here in Rhode Island, there are 900 students on the waitlist.

We’ve preserved the same fundamental model we developed and refined at the Met and applied to adult learners at College Unbound, Rhode Island’s 13th accredited college, which I co-founded in 2009 with Adam Bush. In a nutshell: students learn when they are motivated, when they are interested, and when they are supported. You’ll see the same structures at work too: small cohorts, great relationships, student-driven projects, exhibitions. College Unbound’s student outcomes are likewise off the charts, and we’ve already expanded to Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey, and Chicago, with more cities in the pipeline. As with the Met, deep engagement in the communities has been critical.

This kind of education helps students transform themselves, their families, and their communities. My call to action is for every school K-16 to put the student first. Build a curriculum around the student. Our mantra, one student at a time, works for kindergarteners and 38-year-olds. Let’s remove the barriers, and get to work.

Dennis Littky is the co-founder of The Met School Big Picture Learning, and College Unbound.