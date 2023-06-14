Crane overturns in Concord; no injuries reported, officials say

A crane tipped over in Concord Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said.
At around 9:46 a.m., officials received a report of a truck on its side on Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Police Lieutenant Timothy Landers said.
“The operator of the crane was already outside,” he said.
The crane, a boom truck, was “doing some kind of work in the area,” he said.
The street is closed from Old Marlboro Road to Williams Road, officials said. Emerson Hospital is still accessible, Landers added. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A towing company will drain the crane’s fuel tank so it can be pulled upright, officials said.
Advertisement
“We were told it would take about two hours,” Landers said.
The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section is investigating what led the crane to collapse, officials said.
Wild scene in Concord on Old Road to Nine Acre Corner when a truck with an attached crane flipped over…driver escapes injury but now crews are trying to remove the wreckage #7News pic.twitter.com/Mfve2HkMR9— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 14, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.