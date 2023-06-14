Fluoride feed in Greater Boston drinking water has resumed after construction, officials say

“Fluoridated water will be arriving at customer’s homes throughout the next week or so depending on the distance from the water treatment plant and local pipe network configuration,” officials said.

Officials announced Tuesday that the fluoride feed in drinking water in the Greater Boston area has resumed after a three-month pause for construction.

The temporary shutdown, which began in March, allowed the agency to replace piping and equipment, the MWRA said. Fluoridated tap water remains one of the most effective measures to help prevent tooth decay, according to the American Dental Association.

“While fluoridation is important for dental health, health officials indicate that this short-term shutdown does not require any special additional action by consumers,” the MWRA said ahead of the shutdown.

Large portions of the almost 20-year-old chemical feed system at the Carroll Water Treatment Plant in Marlborough were replaced during construction, the agency said. The fluoride tanks were drained so a contractor could safely and efficiently perform the repairs, officials said.

The MWRA has been providing fluoridated drinking water since the 1970s, with a target fluoride level of 0.7 parts per million. The agency reaches 3.1 million people and 890,000 households across the MetroWest and Boston metro area, according to its website.

“The MWRA is a proud supplier of drinking water with fluoride for over 40 years! We look forward to completing our fluoride system maintenance,” officials previously said.

