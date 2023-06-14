‘I’ll miss him enormously’: Harvard physicist recalls correspondence with novelist Cormac McCarthy

Randall first spoke with McCarthy after sending him a draft of her first book “Warped Passages: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Universe’s Hidden Dimensions,” which was published in 2005.

“I am very lucky to have known Cormac,” Lisa Randall, a science professor at Harvard who studies theoretical particle physics and cosmology, said by email. “I first was in touch with him after a Harvard colleague ... told me Cormac wanted to see my book.”

A prominent Harvard University physicist on Wednesday recalled working with celebrated novelist Cormac McCarthy, who died Tuesday at the age of 89 and who had copyedited two of her books and those of other leading scientists.

McCarthy provided her with “a copy edited manuscript” and asked if she needed help with an agent.

“I had one but his generosity and interest —and of course skill floored me,” Randall wrote. “I am fortunate to have [had] several opportunities to meet and talk [with him] after that. Always about anything I was writing or working on in physics. A bit about what he was working on, too. And the many ideas and observations that interested him.”

Randall said McCarthy’s speaking voice was also memorable.

“The cadence of his voice, his writing, his ideas, were all a treasure,” Randall wrote. “I’ll miss him enormously.”

In addition to “Warped Passages,” McCarthy also copyedited Randall’s second book, “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” The Guardian reported in 2012.

“He removed the semicolons the editor added,” Randall told the newspaper. “On a more serious note, we had some nice conversations about the material. In fact, I saw a quote where he used a physics example I had given in response to a question about truth and beauty.”

McCarthy lent his services to a number of science authors, including physicist Lawrence M. Krauss, who has taught at Boston University, according to the Guardian report.

“Cormac changed my life one day when I first met him ... asking him how he could be chipper with such dark books,” Krauss tweeted Tuesday. “He said ‘I’m a pessimist ... but that’s no reason to be gloomy.’ That became a sort of motto for me. Thank you Cormac.”

Krauss said the “best 40 minutes of radio I ever did was a science program with Cormac McCarthy and Werner Herzog, talking about early modern humans and other things .. where, you will be pleased to know, they did the bulk of the talking as I recall.”

McCarthy’s many acclaimed novels include “All the Pretty Horses,” “The Road,” and “No Country for Old Men,” which were all adapted into Hollywood films.

He won a National Book Award in 1992 for “All the Pretty Horses,” and “The Road” won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007. The movie version of “No Country for Old Men” won a best picture Oscar in 2008.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.