Healey administration aims to mitigate harm from anticipated end of affirmative action in higher education

The court is expected to rule on lawsuits challenging the use of race in admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill any day now. Statewide bans on the practice in California and Michigan initially led to dramatic declines in the number of Black and Hispanic students enrolled at highly selective colleges, which researchers say is likely to happen across the nation if the Supreme Court ends race-conscious admissions.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration on Wednesday shared plans to mitigate the impact of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling that is expected to end affirmative action in college admissions. Among those efforts: the creation of a council of higher education leaders, students, and civil rights advocates.

Healey reiterated her administration’s stance on the importance of diversity within the state’s storied college and university sector: “Massachusetts will always be open, welcoming, and inclusive of students of color and other students typically underrepresented in higher education,” the administration wrote in a release Wednesday.

The Advisory Council for the Advancement of Representation in Education, which held its first meeting Wednesday, comprises more than 40 college and university presidents, professors, administrators, K-12 experts, DEI experts, and students of color who will work together to understand the affect the decision could have on students across Massachusetts. Patrick Tutwiler, secretary of education, and Noe Ortega, Massachusetts commissioner of higher education, are leading the council.

The effort also intends to bring together representatives from different organizations and schools to brainstorm strategies to promote diversity and inclusion within the new legal framework. Healey said she would work with the advisory council to inform any additional action needed to ensure Massachusetts is “welcoming and inclusive of all students.”

Opponents of affirmative action say that race should neither help nor harm one’s chances of being accepted to college. Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit group started by conservative activist Edward Blum in 2014, filed two lawsuits that have made their way to the Supreme Court — one alleging that Harvard illegally discriminated against Asian American applicants, and another saying the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill used admissions processes that disadvantaged white and Asian American applicants.

Lawyers for Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill argued that considering race as one of many factors in the admissions process is the best tool colleges have for creating diverse campus communities to prepare students for careers that require working with people of all backgrounds. Proponents of affirmative action also point to persisting segregation and systemic racism in the nation’s K-12 school systems as evidence for why race-conscious admissions policies are important.

Court watchers expect the conservative-leaning court to end affirmative action, overturning decades of precedent. To prepare for that likely outcome, the governor’s office is also making an online college and career planning resource free to all current students in Massachusetts to try to prevent underrepresented students from opting out of college.

Research shows that many Black and Hispanic students stopped applying to top colleges in California after the state ended affirmative action in public higher education there, said Zachary Bleemer, a Yale University researcher and assistant professor of economics who has studied the impact of the California ban.

