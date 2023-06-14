Lawyers for N.H. Youth Detention Center sexual abuse victim seek 40 percent of $1.5m award

The settlement fund was meant to provide prompt relief to victims, allowing them to avoid a potentially painful litigation process and trials that could force them to relive past trauma. Awards for physical abuse are capped at $150,000, and awards for sexual abuse at $1.5 million.

Victims of abuse can either file a settlement claim through a $100 million settlement fund established by the Legislature in 2022 or go to court. Over 1,300 former residents of the facility, formerly called the Youth Development Center or YDC, have sued, and 38 people filed claims through the settlement fund in the first quarter of 2023, the latest published numbers .

CONCORD, N.H. — The Attorney General’s office is sparring with two private lawyers over the handling of cases involving victims alleging physical and sexual abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

In May, there was an announcement that a victim was awarded $1.5 million through the $100 million fund; his former lawyers David Vicinanzo and Russ Rilee are seeking 40 percent of that award. The victim’s current lawyer, Charles Douglas, is trying to block them from collecting that money. Vicinanzo and Rilee said they represent about 1,100 other victims.

Attorneys who help victims get compensation through the state’s settlement fund can receive no more than 33.3 percent of the award, according to state law.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General and Department of Justice blasted Vicinanzo and Rilee.

“For weeks now Attorneys David Vicinanzo and Russ Rilee have been losing clients as YDC victims choose to bring their cases directly to the YDC Settlement Fund Administrator, with or without an attorney, so that they can be more quickly resolved through a victim-centered, trauma-informed process that does not require victims of abuse to shell out 40 percent of any settlements received to the Vicinanzo and Rilee team,” said spokesperson Mike Garrity.

Jen Foley, a lawyer who works at the YDC Settlement Fund, was unable to confirm how many victims have brought cases to the fund in the past four weeks. She said those numbers will not be released publicly until the next quarterly report is published in July.

“Last week, Attorneys Vicinanzo and Rilee were publicly accused in a court filing of a host of profit-motivated ethics violations by at least two of their former YDC clients,” Garrity continued.

That court filing also alleges that Rilee helped sign YDC victims up for predatory lending agreements with an out-of-state loan shark, charging 34.5 percent interest a year. The loan company would give monthly payments to the victim, as an advance against his eventual settlement, according to the filing.

In an email, Vicinanzo called Garrity’s statement “slander.”

“When the State starts attacking the advocates for the kids it abused, you know it’s run out of defenses,” he said. “Political posturing and unprofessional nonsense won’t excuse the State’s cover up of its decades-long abuse of our most vulnerable children. It is past time that the State started acting in a morally acceptable way to repair the immorality of decades of child abuse.”

In a statement, Vicinanzo and Rilee criticized the state’s process as being unfriendly to victims.

“In the six months since it started, the State process has attracted only two settlements out of the 1,300+ child victims known to date,” they said.

Of the 38 individuals who filed a claim with the YDC settlement fund in the first quarter, only one claim was settled. Of the nearly $32 million requested in claims, the fund approved payment of $170,000.

According to YDC settlement fund administrator John Broderick, it should take six to seven months to resolve most claims. The claims process opened Jan. 1, 2023 and will remain open through Dec. 31, 2024. The cost of administering the fund was $151,000 in the first quarter, and is estimated to cost $282,000 in the second quarter.

Attorney Mike Lewis called the attorney general’s statements against Vicinanzo and Rilee “outrageous.”

“The fact of the matter is that this is a state-created scandal, and the state failure to properly process it is resulting in private attorneys having to act on behalf of acknowledged victims,” he said.

He said it’s also problematic that lawyers from the Attorney General’s office are charged both with prosecuting the former state employees who perpetrated the abuse and defending the state against claims brought by victims. The issue is before Judge Andrew Schulman, who has yet to rule on it.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.