Minimum wage earners can’t afford a modest 2-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country

Nowhere in New England can a person earning less than $50,000 per year afford a modest two-bedroom apartment, according to a new national report.

Households in Massachusetts, which has the highest housing costs in the region, need to earn nearly $87,000 annually — or $41.64 per hour — to afford rent and utilities without spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

If a household was to spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing alone, it would be considered “cost burdened.”