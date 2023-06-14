New Hampshire man pleads guilty to defrauding Keolis of more than $4 million

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to using a false invoicing scheme to defraud Keolis Commuter Services out of more than $4 million, the US Attorney’s office said.

John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location, N.H., was the general manager of LJ Electric, Inc., a Massachusetts-based electrical company that was paid over $17 million by Keolis between 2014 through 2021, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Rafferty and his alleged co-conspirator, John P. Pigsley, were charged on April 4. Prosecutors said Rafferty and Pigsley, a former assistant chief engineer who managed facilities maintenance for Keolis, allegedly used fake invoices for electrical services to steal millions of dollars from the commuter rail operator.