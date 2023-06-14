New Hampshire man pleads guilty to defrauding Keolis of more than $4 million

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to using a false invoicing scheme to defraud Keolis Commuter Services out of more than $4 million, the US Attorney’s office said.
John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location, N.H., was the general manager of LJ Electric, Inc., a Massachusetts-based electrical company that was paid over $17 million by Keolis between 2014 through 2021, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Rafferty and his alleged co-conspirator, John P. Pigsley, were charged on April 4. Prosecutors said Rafferty and Pigsley, a former assistant chief engineer who managed facilities maintenance for Keolis, allegedly used fake invoices for electrical services to steal millions of dollars from the commuter rail operator.
“Specifically, Rafferty spent more than $3 million on items allegedly for Pigsley and others – including: at least nine trucks; construction equipment including at least seven Bobcat machines; at least $1 million in home building supplies and services; and a $54,000 camper,” the US Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Rafferty then recovered the cost of these items by submitting false and fraudulent LJ Electric invoices to Keolis, which also included a percentage profit that Rafferty kept for himself.”
Rafferty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Rafferty’s sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 18, according to the US Attorney’s office.
