Harvard Medical School morgue manager and wife charged in connection with theft and sale of human body parts

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” George Q. Daley, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University, and Edward M. Hundert, dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, said in an e-mail statement. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

Her husband, Cedric Lodge, 55, the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, had allegedly taken human remains from his workplace without permission and engaged in an interstate conspiracy to profit off of them.

CONCORD, N.H. — Denise Lodge, 63, covered her face with a printout of the indictment against her Wednesday afternoon as she walked silently from the federal courthouse following her arrest on charges related to an alleged scheme to steal and sell donated body parts.

Cedric Lodge was terminated from his job at Harvard on May 6, according to the university.

A federal grand jury indictment returned Tuesday in Pennsylvania alleges that the couple, who live in Goffstown, N.H., conspired with others as part of a yearslong nationwide network that illegally bought and sold organs and cadaver pieces pilfered from Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” Gerard M. Karam, US attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human.”

The FBI said special agents arrested the Lodges and a codefendant, 44-year-old Katrina Maclean of Salem, Mass., without incident Wednesday. Three other defendants face charges in Pennsylvania, and one was previously indicted in Arkansas, authorities said.

Maclean, who owns Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, Mass., allegedly shipped human skin to 46-year-old Joshua Taylor of West Lawn, Penn., to have him “tan the skin to create leather,” the indictment says. Maclean then allegedly used human skin in lieu of monetary payment for Taylor’s services.

The alleged conspiracy ran from about 2018 until at least August 2022, as Cedric Lodge allegedly diverted organs and cadaver parts that had been donated for medical research and education, according to the indictment. The body parts in question were supposed to be cremated.

“It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing,” Karam said. “For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling.”

Lodge sometimes took stolen remains home to New Hampshire, where he and his wife sold them to Maclean and others, prosecutors allege. He even allegedly let Maclean and Taylor enter the Harvard Medical School morgue to choose what cadaver parts they wished to buy.

Taylor is accused of taking stolen items home to Pennsylvania, and the Lodges are accused of shipping remains to Taylor and others across state lines.

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Penn., is accused of purchasing remains that had originated at Harvard Medical School and at a mortuary in Little Rock, Ark., where another defendant, Candace Chapman Scott, was employed. Authorities also accuse 52-year-old Mathew Lampi of East Bethel, Minn., in relation to the alleged conspiracy.

The remains that Scott is accused of taking from her employer included the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families, authorities said.

Pauley and Lampi allegedly bought and sold from each other and exchanged more than $100,000 in online payments.

The US attorney’s office said its efforts to identify and contact victims’ families are ongoing.

Public defender Behzad Mirhashem, who is listed in court records as Cedric Lodge’s attorney, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

David M. Rothstein, a defense attorney listed as representing Denise Lodge, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Maclean and the other defendants have retained attorneys.

