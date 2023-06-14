Prosecutors ask judge in Karen Read case to bar defense lawyers from making ‘prejudicial’ statements to media

“As part of their ‘trial by media’ strategy, the defendant has sought to target the witnesses’ credibility and character through the use of the media and has encouraged the unwarranted invasion of witnesses’ personal privacy,” prosecutor Adam C. Lally wrote in a motion filed Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to bar lawyers for Karen Read , who is accused of allegedly hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John J. O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in Canton, from making public statements outside court that the government characterized as an unethical “trial by media.”

The motion asks Judge Beverly J. Cannone to issue an order barring lawyers in the case from making “extrajudicial” statements outside court proceedings that could affect the integrity of the case. The filing cites the Massachusetts Rules of Professional Conduct, which bars attorneys from making prejudicial statements about pending cases. Cannone hasn’t ruled on the motion.

David R. Yannetti, a lawyer for Read, said by email Wednesday that the defense “will be opposing the DA’s motion in court” at a July 25 hearing.

“We also dispute the prosecution’s arguments about what they think might have happened,” Yannetti said. “They are wrong.”

Read, 43, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She remains free on $100,000 bail. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Authorities have said Read and O’Keefe, 46, were out drinking with acquaintances on Jan. 28, 2022, and that shortly after midnight, Read drove O’Keefe to the Canton home of Brian Albert, a fellow Boston police officer, to attend an after-party.

According to prosecutors, Read made a three-point turn to reverse direction and rammed into O’Keefe in the road outside the house before driving back to his home, where she often stayed. She returned to the Canton residence around 6 a.m. with Albert’s sister-in-law, Jennifer McCabe, and another woman and found O’Keefe’s body outside in the snow, authorities said.

She later said “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him” in the presence of a paramedic, prosecutors allege.

Read’s lawyers have said evidence suggests O’Keefe was beaten to death and attacked by a dog inside Albert’s home during the party and that the assailants covered up the crime and framed Read. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

In Friday’s motion, Lally focused on statements Read’s lawyers made to reporters on the courthouse steps May 24 after a hearing.

“Defense counsel took the opportunity to create a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the proceedings by attacking both the Commonwealth and several witnesses,” alleging that “the Commonwealth was ‘incompetent’ and ‘complicit’ in the defendant’s self-serving and unfounded proclamation that there is a cover-up of evidence and went as far as describing the Commonwealth as ‘hiding evidence’ and ‘constantly trying to have their foot on Karen Read’s throat,’ ” Lally wrote.

Lally described the remarks as “unsubstantiated proclamations, supported only by self-serving speculation and conjecture, likely not to be admissible at trial and done with the intent of materially prejudicing the criminal proceedings by risking the impartiality of potential jurors.”

In a court filing last month, Read’s lawyers reiterated that McCabe, a guest at Albert’s home during the predawn after party, “had searched [on her phone] ‘how long to die in cold’ at 2:27 a.m. — more than three hours before Officer John O’Keefe’s body was found.”

Lally has said in court that the time stamp on the Google search wasn’t accurate and that McCabe actually made that search shortly after 6 a.m. at Read’s request when they discovered O’Keefe’s body.

At 2:27 a.m., McCabe conducted a Google search on her phone for her daughter’s basketball team, Lally said. She used the same open tab to search for information about hypothermia a few hours later, he said.

“That subsequent Google search that you’re doing ... is going to reflect in the phone as being done when the website was first visited, when Google was first visited” hours earlier, he said. “That is what happened in this particular case.”

Alan Jackson, a lawyer for Read, rejected that explanation.

“More than one web page can be ... open on a cell phone at any given time,” he said at a hearing last month. “The court knows this. Everyone who owns a cell phone knows this.”

