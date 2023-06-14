Providence police arrest man, 19, on warrant for murder after Olneyville park shooting

Giron is accused of killing 19-year-old Juan Carlos Morales after an argument while the men were hanging out and drinking in Donigian Memorial Park Saturday night.

A photo of Juan Carlos Morales, 19, part of a makeshift memorial in Donigan Memorial Park in Providence, where he was killed Saturday night.

Kevin Giron, 19, of Providence, was tracked down in the city Wednesday evening and arrested on a warrant for murder, Chief Oscar Perez said. Giron is expected to be arraigned in District Court Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a Guatemalan immigrant in an Olneyville park over the weekend.

Morales had tried to walk away, but Giron followed and shot him in the chest, according to police. Morales died behind the concession stand, the sixth homicide in the city this year.

This is the third time in 13 months that Giron has been charged with a gun crime in Providence. He pleaded no contest in August to shooting a firearm; a judge gave Giron a six-month suspended sentence with probation and ordered him into alcohol counseling.

That same month, Giron was charged with carrying a firearm without a license — at 19, he is still too young to own a handgun. He was released on $5,000 surety bail and ordered to submit to monitoring for alcohol.

Giron was still on bail when, police say, he shot and killed Morales. Police haven’t found the gun.

