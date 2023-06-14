R.I. overdose deaths remain at crisis level, health department says

The number of drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island had been rising since 2019, largely because of a more lethal drug supply, the Department of Health said. For the last two years, the number of Rhode Islanders who’ve died of accidental drug overdoses has been consistent — 435 deaths in 2021, and 434 deaths last year.

However, the data also shows that the number of deaths began to fall in the middle of 2022, which the governor and health officials attribute in part to extensive outreach.

PROVIDENCE — Fentanyl is continuing to drive overdoses in Rhode Island, where the number of drug overdose deaths remains at a crisis level, according to data released by the state Department of Health Wednesday morning.

Those who died were disproportionately men between the ages of 25 to 54 years old, and Black non-Hispanic residents. And, the number of deadly overdoses among Hispanic and Latino residents rose by 50 percent.

Fentanyl was involved with 75 percent of fatal overdoses, and cocaine was involved with 50 percent.

“My heart breaks for each and every person who has lost a loved one to this epidemic. We owe it to the Rhode Islanders who have passed, and to their families, to do everything possible to prevent any additional overdose deaths,” Governor Dan McKee said in a statement. “We have many new interventions in place to respond to the dynamic nature of this crisis. We have to keep innovating and collaborating with our partners in the community to do everything we can to prevent overdoses, save lives, and improve the quality of life for Rhode Islanders.”

The Governor’s Overdose Task Force, a coalition of professionals and community members who help guide drug overdose prevention and intervention activities in the state, announced the findings at a news conference Wednesday. A detailed data summary is available online.

“The Task Force has a Strategic Plan to end the overdose crisis and ensure racial equity is embedded across all pillars of its work, including prevention, harm reduction and rescue, treatment, and recovery,” said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH.

“What underlies substance use disorder are the factors in our communities that affect people’s abilities to be healthy and safe, such as housing, employment, and discrimination,” said Cathy Schultz, the director of the Governor’s Overdose Task Force. “Getting prevention and treatment resources into the community to prevent overdoses immediately is crucial. To do this, we must meet people where they are at, and continue working to address these larger structural issues. Every single fatal overdose is a family member and member of our community, and these deaths are preventable.”

Last year, Rhode Island was on track for an even higher number of overdose deaths. In the first six months of 2022, the number of people dying of overdoses was trending high. But then, in the latter half of the year, the number of fatalities fell by 13 percent.

The task force said that some state-level interventions — more outreach, availability of naloxone — may have contributed to the decrease of fatal overdoses in the last six months of 2022.

AIDS Care Ocean State, Community Care Alliance, Parent Support Network, and Project Weber/RENEW deploy outreach teams to overdose hotspots to connect people with safe injection kits, condoms, fentanyl test strips, naloxone, safer smoking kits, wound care kits, basic needs, and treatment and recovery services.

The Department of Health has set up centralized naloxone supply hubs for community-based organizations to access naloxone for local distribution; they gave out 36,590 naloxone kits, 70 percent more than in 2021.

The state also launched a round-the-clock Harm Reduction Vending Machine Program in collaboration with AIDS Care Ocean State.

CODAC’s Mobile Medical Treatment Unit has been going to high-risk locations statewide, offering health assessments.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its partner state agencies have allocated approximately $20 million in Opioid Settlement and Stewardship funds for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with contracts, grants, or MOUs for interventions focused on prevention, harm reduction/rescue, treatment, recovery, and social determinants of health, including basic needs and housing.

Health and Human Services has contracted with Project Weber/RENEW to support the opening an overdose prevention center.

The Health Department has been sending text message alerts to people in communities with increased overdose activity, based on weekly data from the Opioid Overdose Integrated Surveillance System.

State health officials are also doing more outreach in Spanish, to address the rise of fatal overdoses in the Hispanic and Latino community.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.