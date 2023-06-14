RMV staffs up, extends hours ahead of new law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses

Starting July 1, when the new law goes into effect, newly eligible Massachusetts residents will be able to apply for a learner’s permit, take road tests, and eventually obtain a driver’s license without having to provide proof of immigration status.

The law, dubbed the “Work and Family Mobility Act,” was passed last June after Massachusetts legislators voted to override a veto from Republican Governor Charlie Baker, who said the measure could threaten election security, among other concerns.

The state Registry of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that it is hiring more staff, extending hours, and offering road test materials in 15 languages ahead of the implementation of a new law that allows people without legal immigration status to get a driver’s license.

Sixteen other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws on their books, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“The Work and Family Mobility Act is a benefit for public safety, for our economy, and for our immigrant residents who should be able to drive to work, school, or the grocery store without fear,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “We are grateful to the advocates, legislators and public safety leaders who have worked so hard to get us to this point.”

Since then, the RMV has spent months preparing to implement the new law.

Some of the changes include:

Making materials available in 15 languages and interpreters available in more than 100 languages.

Hiring 139 additional service center workers. Other departments have added two to eight people each, depending on the role, and the RMV’s contact center is also working to hire 40 more people.

Extending hours at some locations to include Saturdays and evening hours.

More than doubling the number of road test examiners by hiring 77 new examiners.

Adding temporary road test sites and expanding hours for road testing at some locations.

The RMV also launched a dedicated phone line for information about the new law, with information available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese.

Healey’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year would set aside $28 million for the RMV to carry out the new law, including extended hours and staffing. The funding far exceeds the $9.2 million that Baker proposed for the RMV last fall to shoulder costs related to the law.

Healey’s office has said the cost to implement the new law will be largely offset by transactions for exams, road tests, and license fees.

Under the new law, applicants will have to provide two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport and birth certificate or a passport and a marriage certificate.

The Legislature passed the new law after supporters spent years unsuccessfully of framing the issue as one of social justice, which deterred more conservative lawmakers. In 2022, authors tightened the proposal’s language to draw more support from law enforcement, which in turn broadened the appeal of the bill on Beacon Hill.

There were still opponents, however, who expressed concerns that people without legal status should not get documentation reserved for citizens. Critics also warned that undocumented immigrants might illegally use a driver’s license to vote.

Jim Lyons, former chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, speaks at a rally near Faneuil Hall about a ballot question aimed at a law authorizing the RMV to issue driver's licenses to residents without legal immigration status. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Baker vetoed the measure just one day after receiving it, citing a risk to election security that Secretary of State William F. Galvin, the state’s top election official, called “a red herring” at the time.

The Legislature overrode the veto and passed the bill into law. Soon after, conservative opponents hustled to get a question on the November ballot that asked voters to vote “yes” to uphold the law or “no” to repeal it.

The effort to repeal the law lost, but only by a small margin. The question was decided by just 7 percentage points.

The law affects many of the estimated quarter-million undocumented people living in Massachusetts and, its supporters have said, the millions of drivers they share the roads with.

“The implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act will provide so many long-standing Massachusetts residents, 32BJ members and their families the ability to move about the Commonwealth safely and without fear, including many loved ones of 32BJ members,” Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, a political coordinator for the 32BJ SEIU union and co-chair of the coalition that advocated for the law said on Wednesday.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.