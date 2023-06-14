Slavery exhibit, Embrace festival mark opening of Juneteenth celebrations

And later that afternoon, a panel of advocates and artists behind “The Embrace” discussed history, reparations, and public monuments at The Boston Foundation’s offices.

Late Tuesday evening, descendants of enslaved Africans and Indigenous people had an early, intimate glimpse of the upcoming “ Slavery in Boston ” exhibit at Faneuil Hall.

The events marked the launch of a series of weeklong celebrations of Juneteenth, in the state’s third official recognition of a holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

After they took their turn on stage, students of the Boston Arts Academy Spirituals Ensemble danced to the sounds of Roy Studmire, who was featured with The Voices of Embrace. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Black Bostonians have long celebrated Juneteenth in their own way, holding cookouts, family gatherings, and backyard festivities for decades. But the emergence of Juneteenth programming supported by public entities and nonprofits — such as the three-day Embrace Ideas Festival this week with guest speakers — signals a wider recognition of the holiday’s significance to American history. And the events provide greater opportunities for the celebration and understanding of African American culture.

“I found myself describing the Juneteenth holiday as a time when joy and grief must coexist,” said Elizabeth Tiblanc, vice president of programs at Embrace Boston, which organized some of the week’s Juneteenth festivities. “In order to make room for that, we have to take these very special moments to be here, be present, and take up all of the space.”

The list of participants in the Embrace festival, which runs through Friday, includes Grammy Award-nominated record producer Just Blaze, as well as Hank Willis Thomas, designer of “The Embrace” memorial, and Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project.

Other planned events include a wreath-laying ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Monday honoring Harriet Tubman at Harriet Tubman Park on Columbus Avenue in Boston, followed by a service at Union United Methodist Church.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of descendants of enslaved people and community leaders took part in a private viewing of the “Slavery in Boston” exhibit at Faneuil Hall before its official opening ceremony Friday. The exhibit contributes to an evolving dialogue about Boston’s connections to chattel slavery, and features new information on the lives of enslaved and freed people and insight on how the city can move forward.

“Many of us know about the abolition history, but fewer of us know about the history of enslavement,” said the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space.

“This is both powerful and painful history,” she said.

A man read a panel in the “Slavery in Boston" exhibit at Faneuil Hall in Boston on Tuesday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Before the preview, a few dozen attendees gathered across from the Samuel Adams statue for a name-reading ceremony. Descendants of enslaved people, as well as public officials and activists formed a line to read the names of 723 enslaved Africans and Indigenous people as recorded in the city’s probate records.

One speaker trembled as their eyes scanned the 29-page list.

“Excuse me, I’m shaking,” the participant said. “This is a lot.”

Among the people gathered Tuesday was Nedra Lee, a University of Massachusetts Boston anthropology professor who helped advise the city on the exhibit.

Despite living in Boston for nine years, Lee had only visited Faneuil Hall once before, never fully feeling that the historic site was welcoming. But, seeing the final exhibit and a fuller picture of Boston’s Black history in the space helped build a connection.

“There’s a lot of power in how you tell a story,” Lee said. “It shows that Black history doesn’t start and end with enslavement; it continues.”

Separately, on Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu joined other city and state officials at the inaugural Juneteenth Concert featuring the Embrace Choir by the statue and 1965 Freedom Plaza memorial that was unveiled in January. The event kicked off the second annual Embrace Ideas Festival, which aims to promote conversation on social justice and building community. This year’s theme is “Here and Present, The Art of Reclaiming Space and Time.”

“We want The Embrace Ideas Festival to create a greater sense of inclusivity around America’s first true Independence Day,” Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, said in a statement. “This annual celebration will provide our communities with the necessary tools for all people to celebrate the holiday, and in turn, create a safe space for learning, ideas, and enjoying music together.”

After the concert, hundreds gathered in The Boston Foundation’s event space to kick off the first of several scheduled panel discussions around the festival theme.

Lee Pelton, The Boston Foundation’s president and CEO, moderated a Q&A discussion with Annette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard University history professor, about books she has written on subjects ranging from the complicated relationship between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings to the Juneteenth holiday.

Gordon-Reed said that a throughline through her work has been debunking stories that white male historians often told about the country’s racist history.

“It’s all about how these particular people who were in control of the narrative had failed,” Gordon-Reed said, adding that “we have to know where we’ve been to understand where we are.”

Several speakers at a separate panel Wednesday said that one way to tell more inclusive, truthful stories about the nation’s history is to build new memorials.

Willis Thomas, Paris Jeffries, Jonathan Evans, and Jha D Amazi — four people central to the completion of “The Embrace” sculpture — discussed the aftermath of January’s unveiling and ways to hold Boston accountable for its commitments to equity.

Amazi, director of MASS Design Group’s Public Memory and Memorials Lab, said memorials like “Embrace” are crucial for centering Black joy, activism, and love in Boston’s overall narrative.

“Art certainly has the power and potential to reclaim space and … tell a story about what we deem as important,” Amazi said.

Paris Jeffries said Boston’s future actions in telling its own story could serve as a potential framework for the country to follow.

“There’s work we have to do,” Paris Jeffries said. “But there’s also an opportunity for Boston to tell a new story about itself. If Boston gives itself permission to tell a new story about itself, it gives America that same permission.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.