Somerville church says it will continue ‘celebration of queer joy’ after fire breaks out following Pride worship service

“We do not yet know whether there is a connection between our Pride service and the fire,” the church said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Somerville Fire Department for their ongoing investigation and support.”

Reverend Jenn Macy called the fire “non-accidental” in an email. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, and an update is expected by Thursday, according to the Somerville Fire Department.

First Church Somerville said Wednesday it will “continue the celebration of queer joy” after a fire broke out in its building following a Pride worship service on Sunday.

The blaze broke out “immediately following” a Pride worship service while the congregation was downstairs working on a service project, the church said. A member of the congregation extinguished the fire before responders arrived.

Advertisement

Somerville Fire received a report of the blaze just before 2 p.m., officials said. The damage to the building was minor and no one was hurt, authorities said.

Macy said the church is unable to release any additional information about the blaze. The Sunday Pride worship service included bubbles, rainbow streamers, and choral performances, she said.

“Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, First Church Somerville will continue to be unapologetically queer, gender affirming, and Christian,” the statement said. “We know queer people are made in the image of Our Creator and the queer community holds prophetic power in the kin-dom of God.”

First Church Somerville, part of the United Church of Christ, is a “radically inclusive sanctuary,” according to its website. More than half of the congregation are members of the LGTBQ community, the site said.

The church will hold a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. and “continue the celebration of queer joy and the power of Christian community,” the statement said. Churchgoers are asked to enter the building through the side door on Francesca Avenue.

Advertisement

Press Release (06/14) on recent fire at First Church #Somerville. #mapoli



Press inquiries can be sent to press@firstchurchsomerville.org pic.twitter.com/4ChhDIwSxQ — Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) June 14, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.