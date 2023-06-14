Staff member at Henderson School in Dorchester knocked out for 2 minutes in struggle with student, police say

“Some words were exchanged” and the student pushed the staff member as he began to back off, police said.

The incident happened at the school’s upper campus shortly before noon when the staff member heard the student say something he considered inappropriate to another student, police said.

A staff member at the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester had a tooth chipped and lost consciousness for about two minutes on Tuesday during a struggle with a student that was so intense four adults were needed to pull the student away, according to a Boston police report.

“The suspect pushed him again and grabbed a hold of the front of his shirt and would not let go‚” police said. “It took 3-4 staff members to get the suspect off of the victim as he continued to hold onto his shirt.“

Advertisement

“The victim fell onto the floor during the assault and lost consciousness for 1-2 minutes,” police said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The staffer, accompanied by another employee, drove himself to a hospital. He told doctors he had no memory of the struggle, police said.

The student’s parents were notified and his father came to the school to bring him home, police said. The student faces action under the Boston public schools’ disciplinary code, officials said. It wasn’t clear if criminal charges will be brought against him.

The inclusion school has not had a full-time principal since November 2021, when Patricia Lampron was assaulted by a 16-year-old student, the Globe has reported.

In a letter sent to the Henderson community after Tuesday’s assault, Interim Head of School Stephanie Sibley said administrators are committed to a safe school environment.

She said the staffer was seen by the school nurse and then went to the hospital.

“The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where all students and staff feel safe, welcome, and respected,” Sibley wrote.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.