Staffing shortage shrinks Steamship Authority’s islands ferry schedule

Davis said the authority’s “staffing needs are resolved” and “that additional cancellations for crewing reasons will be minimal going forward.”

“Since mid-May, the Steamship Authority was experiencing a temporary labor shortage ... The situation had necessitated some off-peak schedule adjustments,” Robert Davis, general manager of the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, said in the statement.

A lack of licensed ferry captains and pilots coupled with a lengthy certification process for crew members has prompted transportation officials to cut the final daily round trip on the high-speed ferry from Hyannis to Nantucket and to alter Martha’s Vineyard freight vessel schedules, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Steamship Authority.

The labor shortage peaked from May 18 to June 12 causing MV Iyanough, the high-speed passenger-only ferry that travels the 26 mile route from Hyannis to Nantucket, to “miss 52 trips out of its scheduled 260 trips due to staffing shortages,” the statement said.

During the same time frame, the MV Governor, the freight vessels assigned to the Vineyard route, missed 32 trips out of its scheduled 356 trips, also due to staffing shortages, the statement said.

“The unavailability of licensed deck officers (captains and pilots) and the longer than anticipated certification of 10 crew members by the U.S. Coast Guard,” necessitated the cancellation and schedule changes, Davis said.

With its staffing needs resolved, traveler disruptions “to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket this summer will be minimal – if any,” Davis said.

If a traveler with a vehicle reservation is affected by a schedule change, the Steamship Authority will notify them and arrange for passage on another vessel, the statement said.

The Steamship Authority recommends that travelers frequently check online for schedule updates and subscribe to travel advisory text alerts.





