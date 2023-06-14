All reelection campaigns are about the incumbent. Except Biden in 2024.

It’s almost a political rule that when an incumbent seeks reelection — for president or mayor or dog catcher — the election is fundamentally a referendum on that person’s performance, whether the person did a good job and fulfilled campaign promises. Voters are ultimately presented with the option to stay the course with the experienced person or seek change.

Former president Donald Trump is the defining feature of the contest. This fact is highly unusual in modern political history.

So far the 2024 presidential campaign can be summed up in one phrase: It’s Trump, stupid.

But that customary dynamic is not taking shape as President Joe Biden seeks reelection. Indeed, so far the race has hardly been about him at all. The main through-line has been Republican candidates focusing their attention on Trump, not Biden.

Of course, it is still early in the presidential race. The nomination battle may shape up differently than the general election. Then again, the general election could be entirely about Trump also.



The new indictment against Trump, charging him with mishandling hundreds of classified documents, only makes this more likely. Along with his previous indictment for allegedly falsifying business records in a hush-money case, the two prosecutions will run throughout the campaign, spectacles that will probably drive the political calendar. And he may face further charges.

Trump, of course, is fine with the attention squarely on him. He craves it. And every time another candidate criticizes him, he doesn’t ignore it as most frontrunners do. He punches back, usually on the social media platform he owns, Truth Social.

Biden announced his reelection six weeks ago and has yet to hold a single campaign event. Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have any campaign events slated for at least the next two weeks. It’s a clear signal that the Biden campaign is happy the focus has been squarely on Trump, and they don’t want to get in the way.

Trump’s centrality has been most evident in the campaign launches of his rivals. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, for example, took direct aim at the GOP front-runner.

“I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump,” he said last week in New Hampshire.

The theme continued on Wednesday, when Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, announced his candidacy.

“I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” he said.

But Christie and Pence, along with former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, are the exceptions. Most Republican candidates have crafted their campaign on the premise that Trump was a successful leader whose time has passed, that he cannot be elected again and is a threat to the party’s prospects.

Take Trump’s most sympathetic rival in the race, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. He claims that Trump was a great president, but that the time has come for a new generation to take the stage.

Compare this to recent presidential campaigns. In 2020, as a slew of Democrats launched their presidential campaigns, they immediately took aim at Trump, not each other. Their speeches centered on why Trump had to be defeated and why they were the best bet to do so. The same was true during Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, George W. Bush’s bid for a second term in 2004, and so on.

Each time, from Joe Biden to Mitt Romney to John Kerry, the voters, and the party establishment, chose the person who appeared the most electable.

But in this election, that may not be the case. While Trump polls well against Biden, other candidates, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, do better in swing states. And of course, Trump lost to Biden in 2020, a pretty major dent in his electability argument. (Not that Trump has ever admitted that he lost.)

Part of the difference in this campaign is that Biden has proved elusive to his critics. Inflation has slowed and the economy is generally strong, with both the job market and the stock market doing well. The situation on the US-Mexico border isn’t as dramatic as Republicans might have wished following the repeal this spring of Title 42, a pandemic measure that allowed border officials to turn away migrants who were seeking asylum.

Ukraine, with the Biden administration’s help, is on the offensive for the moment. And multiple House investigations into the Biden family have yet to amount to much.

Still, polling indicates that Biden remains deeply unpopular. And while Trump’s candidacy and the Republican race occupy center stage now, the race could turn on a dime and suddenly be all about Biden.

But for now, American politics continues to be dominated by Trump, an aberration that in a strange way might be Biden’s only path to reelection.

James Pindell