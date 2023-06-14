Fox News alert refers to Biden as ‘wannabe dictator’ as critics condemn network’s language

The chyron, or on-screen text, appeared Tuesday night moments before Fox host Sean Hannity took over at 9 p.m. It ran under a split screen of Biden delivering remarks from the White House and Trump addressing his supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. in a speech replete with falsehoods. The network aired Trump’s speech in full.

Fox News faced criticism from legal and media analysts after it aired a chyron referring to President Biden as a “wannabe dictator” just hours after former president Donald Trump was charged with federal crimes in a Miami courtroom. Critics condemned the network for airing “propaganda.”

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” read the chyron, which was labeled as a Fox News alert.

The text flashed on the screen as “Fox News Tonight” ended its 8 p.m. program. The primetime slot was previously held by Tucker Carlson, who frequently peddled far-right rhetoric as a Fox host before the network ousted him in April.

The banner soon circulated on social media. While the network did not directly call Biden a “wannabe dictator,” the message appeared to refer to the president — a fact viewers readily jumped on.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” a spokesperson for Fox said in a statement. The network did not elaborate on who was responsible for the chyron or how the situation was addressed.

Critics on social media drew attention to the alert’s divisive language and the lack of balance.

“Remember Fox’s urge to ‘respect the audience’ after Trump lost in 2020? This is what they think ‘respect’ looks like,” tweeted media analyst Brian Stelter, CNN’s former chief media correspondent.

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who served as the director of strategic communications under Trump and is now a political commentator on CNN, tweeted: “America’s adversaries LOVE this. They weaponized the information space to pit Americans against 1 another .... Dividing us within is easier than beating us on the battlefield.”

“He’s not a wannabe dictator,” she continued. “Let’s calm down, guys.”

Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, becoming the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. He remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In April, Fox reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after the company filed a defamation lawsuit accusing the network of promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election and damaging its the company’s reputation by promoting conspiracy theories about its equipment.

By airing the chyron, some analysts said Fox was again entering territory that could put it in legal jeopardy. Others said that the network appeared to not care about potential consequences.

“Fox is allergic to facts. Big lawsuits haven’t changed that. This chyron has no basis in fact and spreads dangerous lies,” tweeted David Rothkopf, an author and columnist for the Daily Beast.

Others likened the chyron to propaganda.

“Tort liability for defamation — and compensatory damages — is not a sufficient deterrent when a business model is propaganda, and when its market share depends defamation and lies,” tweeted Jed Shugerman, an incoming professor at Boston University School of Law.

“Let’s also not forget the use of the ‘Fox News Alert’ chyron — supposed to flag breaking news, not breaking partisan rhetoric,” tweeted David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent.

While Fox has often refrained from airing Trump’s campaign speeches in full — or at all, the network has generally demonstrated strong approval of the former president while criticizing the Biden administration.

While Fox aired Trump’s entire speech Tuesday night following his indictment, CNN and MSNBC did not, though CNN’s Anderson Cooper said the network was monitoring the speech and would alert on anything newsworthy. In response, Fox aired a chyron reading, “TRUMP’S REMARKS IGNORED,” Oliver Darcy, CNN senior media reporter, tweeted.

“There is a cost to us as a news organization knowingly broadcasting untrue things,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.