Fox News onscreen message calls President Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.”

The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event.

The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”