Garland defends special counsel, investigation of Trump

“Mr. Smith is a veteran, career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law,” Garland said at an event at Justice Department headquarters focused on reducing violent crime. “Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings in court.”

In his first public comments since Trump was indicted last week, Garland would not answer specific questions about the investigation, but said that he had faith in the ”integrity” of the probe and would let the indictment and future court filings speak for the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday afternoon defended the Justice Department’s classified-documents investigation of former president Donald Trump, who has been calling Jack Smith, the special counsel in charge of the probe, a “thug” and a “lunatic.”

Trump faces 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, along with three counts of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation, false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Each willful retention count represents a different classified document the former president allegedly withheld — 21 that were discovered when the FBI searched his Florida home and private club in August 2022, and 10 that were turned over to the FBI in a sealed envelope two months earlier.

He pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Garland appointed Smith in November to handle the day-to-day operations of the investigation three days after Trump formally announced his 2024 presidential run.

A special counsel is intended to give an investigation a degree of independence from the main operations of the Justice Department, though Garland still holds the ultimate authority on what to do about the evidence the special counsel collects.

“My role has been completely consistent with the regulations that set forth responsibilities to the attorney general under the special counsel regulations,” Garland said, “and I followed those special counsel regulations.”

Garland, who did not mention Trump in his brief responses to reporter questions, said that the Justice Department would be monitoring any threats that emerge as result of the investigation and indictment.

“All I can say is that we live in a democracy,” Garland said. “These kinds of matters are adjudicated through the judicial system. The Justice Department will be vigilant to ensure that there are not threats to violence or actual violence.”

House tables measure seeking to censure Schiff

The Republican-led House voted to table a measure Wednesday that would censure Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, for pressing allegations that former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats to table the measure — effectively killing it — in a vote of 225 to 196. Two Republicans and five Democrats voted present.

The resolution also sought to fine Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee chairman, $16 million, which its sponsor, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, says is half the cost of an investigation into the alleged collusion.

Luna introduced the measure Tuesday, the same day Trump was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Miami on charges that he broke the law dozens of times by keeping and hiding classified documents in his Florida home. Luna’s measure was a privileged resolution, which meant that under House rules, it had to be considered by Thursday.

The resolution alleged that Schiff “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people” and “used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation.” It also said that Schiff “behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions.”

“He abused his position of authority, lied to the American people, cost American taxpayers millions and brought dishonor to our chamber,” Luna said in floor remarks Tuesday.

As Schiff spoke to reporters after the vote, Luna rolled by on a scooter and interrupted him by saying she’ll file the same measure next week.

Schiff, meanwhile, said it “showed a lot of courage” for 20 of his Republican colleagues to vote against the “crazy MAGA folks.”

“I’ve been here long enough to remember the tea party movement and the destruction that brought, but that was quaint compared to what they’re doing now,” Schiff said.

Fox News ‘addressed’ message calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’

NEW YORK — Fox News appeared to express regret Wednesday for showing an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his political rival arrested.

On the day he was arraigned on federal charges for hoarding classified documents, former president Donald Trump illustrated his continued role as a lightning rod for the media. PBS second-guessed one of its own messages about Trump, and his primetime speech showed a policy change at CNN following the ouster of its former leader.

The Fox News Channel chyron appeared beneath split-screen video boxes that showed Trump addressing supporters live in New Jersey, and Biden speaking at the White House earlier in the day.

The message read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds. It was also not removed when the telecast was rerun late at night.

Fox did not explain how the message made it onto the screen and how the matter was addressed.

The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.

Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

“There are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked Wednesday about the chyron. “That was wrong — about what we saw last night — but I don’t think I’m going to get into it.”

It’s not hard to find Republican politicians or commentators on Fox to suggest the indictment was politically motivated — Trump attorney Joe Tacopina made the same charges on Sean Hannity’s show within a half-hour after Trump’s speech.

Yet some on Fox have spoken to the seriousness of the case against Trump, most notably his former attorney general, William Barr, during an appearance over the weekend, and legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

Fox has seen its primetime ratings tumble sharply since it fired Tucker Carlson shortly after the Dominion case was settled. Carlson posted another video commentary on Twitter Tuesday night, despite Fox’s lawyers demanding that he stop doing that because it violated the terms of a contract that runs until early 2025.

Meanwhile, PBS used the lower third of its screen to post fact-checks when it streamed Trump’s New Jersey speech on its YouTube channel Tuesday night.

The final one was eye-catching: “Experts warn that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials or people in power can prompt individual actors to commit acts of violence.”

While the statement is true, PBS officials are questioning whether or not that was the right forum, said Sara Just, senior executive producer at “NewsHour.” Other messages PBS used onscreen mentioned how federal officials have attested to the security of the 2020 presidential election, and how prosecutors say that some documents discovered at Trump’s home pertained to US nuclear programs and defense capabilities.

“We are discussing whether or not we might phrase that better,” Just said.

While Fox News aired Trump’s speech live, MSNBC did not. Neither did CNN. That’s in contrast to when Trump was indicted on separate charges in New York in April, when CNN aired most of a similar Trump address the night of his arraignment. That was before former CNN chief executive Chris Licht, who had been making efforts to appeal to GOP viewers, was ousted.

“We’re not carrying his remarks live because, frankly, he says a lot of things that are untrue and, frankly, potentially dangerous,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said.

After the speech was over, CNN aired a nearly two-minute clip of Trump that Tapper followed with several fact-checks.

“In terms of trying to destroy American democracy, we all know who tried to actually undo an election,” he said. “It’s not Joe Biden. It’s Mr. Trump.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow made a similar pronouncement before that network chose not to air Trump’s speech live. Clips from the remarks were shown later.

“There is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things,” Maddow said.

