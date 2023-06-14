In the wake of Trump’s indictment, a flurry of fund-raising e-mails from his campaign

It was similar to more than two dozen fund-raising e-mails Trump’s campaign has sent to supporters since the former president broke the news of the indictment himself last Thursday night on his social media platform. That revelation was quickly followed by his first request for money.

“It’s official… My father has been ARRAIGNED at the Miami federal courthouse despite having committed NO CRIME,” the message from Donald Trump Jr. began. It ended with a familiar request: “Please make a contribution of ANY amount — truly, even just $1 — to peacefully DEFEND our movement from the never-ending witch hunts and have YOUR NAME added to the list of supporters that I’m going to share with my father.”

WASHINGTON — The e-mail arrived just minutes after former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 charges of mishandling and concealing classified documents.

Political campaigns often try to take advantage of the media spotlight to solicit campaign contributions. But Trump has elevated the practice to an art form, seeking to leverage the lowest points in his political career to fill his campaign coffers.

“I think that Donald Trump’s campaign stands apart in terms of their volume and output,” said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist.

On Thursday night, Trump held a previously scheduled fund-raiser at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., that raised about $2 million from wealthy donors, a source familiar with the fund-raising haul confirmed to the Globe. It included a private candlelight dinner for people who bundled at least $100,000 in campaign contributions for him that took place after he addressed a larger group of supporters.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump told the crowd in a speech carried live on Fox News. “This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation.”

Most of Trump’s fund-raising during his presidential runs, however, has been fueled by small contributors. And those people have been the target of the e-mail onslaught in recent days — a bombardment, fund-raisers say, that could risk turning them off.

His campaign said that a similar barrage of e-mails and texts raked in $15.4 million in the two weeks after Trump was indicted in New York in March on state charges that he illegally concealed payments during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch claims of an extramarital affair. That money included $4 million in the 24 hours after that news broke.

The same approach helped Trump top $1 million in contributions in the day after special counsel Robert Mueller released his report in 2019 on Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Trump’s campaign. Later that year, Trump’s campaign manager said Trump raised more than $5 million the day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him the first time.

“Online fund-raising can really take off when the candidate is in the news. That’s why announcement days and debate nights are frequently the campaign’s biggest fund-raising days,” Republican strategist Alex Conant said in a text message. “For Trump, the news around the indictment gives him a reason to call on his supporters to step up their contributions.”

Trump didn’t waste any time with this latest indictment, the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

“Friend, We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes,” Trump wrote in a fund-raising e-mail sent last Thursday less than an hour after he revealed that he had been notified of the indictment. Recipients were sent links to contribute $24, $47, $75, $100, $250, or the amount of their choosing. By law, each person can contribute a maximum of $3,300 to a candidate per election.

About half an hour later, Trump sent out a video statement about the indictment with another request for money. The e-mails continued on Friday with at least six more direct appeals for contributions, including one offering anyone who gave $47 by midnight an “I STAND WITH TRUMP” T-shirt stamped with the date he learned of the indictment.

At least 13 more fund-raising e-mails followed over the weekend, and another four on Monday. The messages varied, with some containing a box that scrolled names of “PATRIOTS WHO DECLARED ‘I WILL NEVER SURRENDER’ “ — Maria T gave $1, Abraham W gave $10, Lynn M gave $20, Margaret K gave $100 — over images of Trump.

“Grass-roots donors are huge assets for campaigns because they give multiple times,” Wilson said. “Major donors are great but they’re maxxed out at a certain point. With grass-roots donors you can go back to that well time and time again.”

That’s what Trump had done the past few days. On Tuesday morning, he sent a fund-raising appeal with the subject line “My last e-mail before my arraignment.” But the fund-raising e-mails continued with at least nine more Tuesday, including the offer of a Trump flag for a $50 contribution and a different “I STAND WITH TRUMP” T-shirt for a $47 contribution by 11:59 pm.

Trump risks burning out supporters, not just for himself but for state and congressional candidates those people might contribute to, Wilson said.

“Our data show that donors really don’t like the volume of solicitations they get,” he said, citing post-election surveys and focus groups. “It is a tricky thing because obviously it works if people keep sending [money]. So it’s a little like negative campaigning, where voters say that they don’t like negative campaigning but we keep doing it because it’s so effective.”

Trump has even more incentive to try to boost his contributions ahead of the June 30 filing deadline for quarterly fund-raising reports, whose totals are viewed by campaigns and the media as signs of strength. Conant acknowledged there’s a risk of “donor fatigue,” but didn’t think that would dissuade Trump.

“Trump wants this to be political,” Conant said of the federal indictment, “so I don’t think he sees any downside in fund-raising off it.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.