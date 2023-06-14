Trump greets arraignment with showmanship in bid to upstage charges

The almost celebratory display on Tuesday, clashing with the more typical sobriety of court proceedings, highlighted Trump’s instinct to face down federal charges with the same bluster he marshaled against previous threats to his business and candidacy, and to project strength for his supporters, constructing an alternate reality where he is not in deepening legal jeopardy.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former president Donald Trump faced down the most serious threat to his personal liberty and political future like just another day on the campaign trail — waving to fans, giving a thumbs up, swinging by a storied eatery, soliciting donations, and planning a spirited speech to supporters at one of his properties.

“He’s scared [expletive],” said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, ‘I’m not going to pay you, take me to court.’ He’s never been held accountable before.”

Trump, who pleaded not guilty in Miami on Tuesday to charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents in his Florida home, is just beginning the fight of his life, after decades of close brushes with the justice system. Yet in contrast to his self-evident gloom on the day of his last arraignment — in New York, on state charges arising from a hush-money scheme before the 2016 election — on Tuesday, Trump and his campaign were determined to project a more upbeat shade of defiance.

Trump has wanted to show, according to his advisers, that he is ready to fight as he appeared in court Tuesday. The advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity, have said in the past that few things bother him as much as news accounts of his surly mercurial moods and occasional volcanic temper.

“It’s fine,” Trump said when asked about his mood in a right-wing radio interview on the eve of his arraignment.

“You sound like you’re in great spirits,” the host, Howie Carr, concluded.

“I am,” Trump said. “I’m just fighting for the country.”

Trump returned to his golf club here Tuesday night for a prime-time speech in front of Republican donors, party officials, past and present advisers, and politicians. Staff spent the sunny afternoon setting up a stage festooned with flags in front of a portico with a faint resemblance to the White House as speakers blasted Trump’s signature rally playlist.

Trump walked through the doors miming wonder at the adulation that poured over him and mouthing “thank you” as the crowd chanted his name. The speech took a dark turn, however, as Trump attacked Biden and special counsel Jack Smith in vicious terms and portrayed his arrest as a political persecution like in repressive regimes.

“If the communists get away with this, it won’t stop with me. They will not hesitate to ramp up their persecution of Christians, pro-life activists, parents attending school board meetings, and even future Republican candidates,” Trump said. “I am the only one that can save this nation.”

The audience included Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, longtime New York GOP chairman Ed Cox, former White House aides Kash Patel and Sebastian Gorka, election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, televangelist Robert Jeffress, former Senate candidate Bernie Moreno of Ohio, former Senate candidate Leora Levy of Connecticut, former Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant, and potential Senate candidate Jeffrey Gunter of Nevada.

“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” said Stephanie Grisham, one of Trump’s former White House press secretaries. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely pissed.”

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: ‘’Sure there’s some legal stuff, but for the majority of the day we did some very positive things.’’

Trump is the clear polling leader in the GOP presidential primary, and his effort to project strength and his continued influence in the party appeared to be succeeding in rallying Republicans to his defense. Even some of his rivals in the primary have expressed support.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who running against Trump, said in a Tuesday radio interview she would be “inclined in favor of a pardon,” for the good of the country, but would not presume his guilt. She reiterated her view that Trump was “incredibly reckless with our national security,” if the indictment is true.

Her comments came on the same day as a call from long-shot hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy for the entire field to join his promise to pardon Trump. Trump’s leading rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hasn’t addressed a pardon specifically but started to outline a plan to overhaul the FBI and Justice Department in response to Trump’s prosecution.

And congressional Republicans such as House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky and Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa are raring to intensify probes into President Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings. Freshman Sentor J.D. Vance of Ohio, who has endorsed Trump, went further Tuesday by saying he would block Justice Department nominations in response to Trump’s indictment.