For the media, it’s still all Trump, all the time

You could tell the story of Trump’s day in those three sentences. But that would deprive so many other people of the chance to opine about its larger meaning on television and podcasts and in columns like this.

On Tuesday in Miami, former president Donald Trump entered not guilty pleas to 37 federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. Afterward, he went to a Cuban restaurant, where he told an adoring crowd there would be “food for everyone.” Then he went to his New Jersey golf club and delivered a typical Trump speech to die-hard supporters and donors — which means it was bitter, whiny, and filled with deceptions.

Advertisement

I get it. Tuesday was historic because it was the first time a former president had been arraigned on federal charges, which follows up on the precedent Trump set two months ago when he became the first former president to be arraigned on state charges. But the wall-to-wall TV coverage of the Trump motorcade making the trip to downtown Miami gave a very bad person an enormous burst of political oxygen. By the way, there was no photo of Trump actually entering the courthouse or any images from inside it. There was one creepy Associated Press photo of Trump behind the window of his car leaving the Trump National Doral Resort as he headed to his arraignment. The bulk of the news coverage featured cars, police, and the crowds that gathered to witness history.

Get Mira by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

But Trump-related news is once again giving cable TV high ratings. The New York Times reported last week MSNBC averaged 1.52 million viewers for the calendar week, topping Fox News and CNN. Last April, The Wall Street Journal reported that cable news ratings soared following coverage of Trump’s first indictment and subsequent arraignment. Television isn’t the only beneficiary. Trump-related stories also get high readership on other media platforms, including the Globe.

Advertisement

Let’s face it. Trump owns us. It started back in 2015, when he announced his quest to become president, and continues eight years later. The zeal of the establishment media to expose the ugly truths about Trump has amplified his message and paralyzed American politics. It is still all Trump, all the time, whether it’s Trump versus his would-be Republican rivals or Trump versus President Biden. Pundits swear off him like alcohol during dry January, but none of us can stay away from him forever.

In 2017, New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote that his brain had decided “it’s not interested in devoting more neurons to this guy.” Still, Brooks, like everyone else in the media, is still lavishing some brain cells on Trump. In an essay written for the Times last year, Patti Davis, the daughter of President Ronald Reagan, suggested ignoring Trump, asking, “What if there was a collective pledge among responsible news organizations to take Donald Trump off the front pages, to not talk about him every single day?”

If ever such a possibility existed, it’s gone now that Trump made history by getting indicted. Plus, he’s the leading Republican presidential candidate, so of course he must be covered — although news organizations do know how to give the brush-off to candidates deemed unworthy of their attention. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden, is just one example of that kind of news judgment.

Advertisement

Trump’s ability to dominate the news is well-documented. In 2017, Thomas E. Patterson, the Bradlee professor of government and press at the Harvard Kennedy School, published a paper analyzing Trump’s first 100 days in office. Typically, the president accounts for roughly one-eighth of all news coverage, Patterson wrote. However, “even by that standard, Trump’s first 100 days were a landmark,” accounting for three times that amount, he wrote. That mirrored the attention Trump got as a candidate, with studies showing he received more news coverage than rival candidates during virtually every week of the campaign. As Patterson noted: “The reason is clear enough. Trump is a journalist’s dream. Reporters are tuned into what’s new and different, better yet if it’s laced with controversy. Trump delivers that type of material by the shovel full.”

Trump still delivers shovels full of controversy to a news media happy to sift through the dirt. A few weeks ago, a Trump town hall delivered 3.3 million viewers to CNN. Chris Licht, who has since been fired as CNN’s CEO after a tumultuous year, must still be trying to figure out how that ratings gold backfired on him. Licht probably could have survived complaints about the town hall; if only he hadn’t given so many damning quotes to The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta.

Advertisement

Trump has busted so many norms, in so many ways, the media can’t stop the madness of covering him until he is defeated once and for all. And that either comes in court or at the ballot box.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.