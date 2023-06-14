To lawyers, Trump is a kryptonite client

On the eve of his appearance in a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday to answer a 37-count indictment for his alleged mishandling, retention, and refusal to return classified documents, Trump was busy trying to boost his legal team after two of his lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, suddenly quit . Weeks earlier another lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, resigned .

It seems a good lawyer is hard for Donald Trump to find — and that is no surprise.

So as Trump began his journey as an accused federal felon, his legal team was helmed by New York lawyer Todd Blanche, who not only isn’t licensed to practice in Florida but also has no experience in national security matters. Also on the team is former Florida state solicitor general Chris Kise, who was brought in to, among other things, help Blanche secure special permission to even appear in an out-of-state court on the matter. Not exactly a dream team.

Get Mira by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

Trump has only himself to blame. He may think of himself as Teflon Don, but to prospective lawyers he’s a kryptonite client. As Senator Mitt Romney of Utah correctly noted, Trump brought these charges on himself by not only taking classified documents from the White House to his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence like they were some sort of keepsake tchotchkes but also by defiantly refusing to return them after being given multiple opportunities to do so.

Advertisement

He’s also up a criminal creek with no oars because he’s the world’s worst legal client. And, for once, he’s being told no.

Until now, Trump’s profound disdain for the rule of law — including his unfounded, vicious, and sometimes racist attacks on judges as well as his baseless attacks on federal law enforcement agencies — has come at no real price. Though twice impeached, he was never convicted. He has continually taken a sledgehammer to the guardrails of the nation’s democracy, from blatantly trying to overturn election results to siccing a group of supporters he knew to be armed on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, he remains the front-runner to be his party’s presidential nominee again.

Advertisement

But there is one type of arena where Trump cannot call all the shots and get away with impunity: the legal system. And his trouble finding the highly qualified representation he needs to get through the complex maze of legal peril he faces is just the first sign of the deep trouble he’s in. And it’s all of his own making.

To be an effective attorney, your client needs to listen to you. Trump’s inability to listen to anyone is no secret — he proudly attests to those traits. He bragged about “doing the opposite of what” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert with four decades of experience, advised him to do during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. During his administration his personal whims took precedence over the considered advice of national security and foreign policy advisers. Though they called his inability to listen and tendency to act on whims “dangerous,” they should have seen it coming: He had already boasted that he was the best expert on the subject because, as he said in a 2016 MSNBC interview, “I have a good instinct for this stuff.”

Advertisement

He has taken the same tack with lawyers. Reportedly on a never-ending pursuit of another Roy Cohn, the late notorious attack-dog style lawyer who himself spent years escaping accountability, Trump seems to care little about legal expertise or skill when seeking counsel. He picks lawyers, like other key advisers, by the way they talk on cable television. He judges their value not on their courtroom skills but by their loyalty.

Some lawyers have tried and paid the price. Rudy Giuliani descended from being America’s mayor to teetering on the precipice of disbarment due to his willingness to be Trump’s kind of lawyer. Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, went to jail after his fealty to Trump extended to the realm of criminality. It’s small wonder other lawyers are steering clear.

In this, and all other criminal matters, Trump’s guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and he is entitled to zealous legal representation. What he needs are attorneys with experience and expertise in national security and who themselves hold security clearances that allow them full access to the evidence in the case.

But these are also the very last people who would agree to represent someone who is charged with instructing another attorney, Evan Corcoran, to obstruct federal authorities’ attempts to get the documents back.

Unlike Trump, they know they are not above the law. But without the legal team he could have had if he ever listened to anyone but himself, Trump may soon find out that he too isn’t above the law.

Advertisement

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.