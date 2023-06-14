fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Boston Pops brought their touch to the music of the typewriter

Updated June 14, 2023, 1 hour ago
The type basket of one of the instruments used by the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a seven-person band that uses only typewriters, during a recent practice in Arlington.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“They play a symphony in the key of qwerty” (Metro, June 5) is a fine piece by Kate Armanini about a septet known as the Boston Typewriter Orchestra. For older readers, the article might have inspired a bit of nostalgia.

In 1950, Leroy Anderson wrote a piece for typewriter and orchestra titled simply “The Typewriter.” In the following years, Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops often performed it. I remember my childish delight at one such performance, in which the “soloist” produced an eraser and frantically tried to correct one of his “mistakes.”

John Harutunian

Newtonville

