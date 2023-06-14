Belmont resident Ellie Shea triumphs in a record-setting girls’ 2-mile at Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle

The highly-prestigious annual meet invites the country’s top high school and junior athletes in seven running events. Shea beat out runner-up Leah Stephens of Maryland (9:54.34) by nearly a full second, with the field’s top six runners laying claim to the country’s top six girls’ times of the outdoor season.

Competing alongside the country’s top high school runners Wednesday at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Belmont resident Ellie Shea once again rewrote the Bay State’s record books in seemingly-routine fashion — winning the girls’ 2-mile in 9-minutes, 53.36 seconds, while breaking her own state outdoor record by nearly three seconds.

Shea, 17, competes exclusively in national meets for Emerging Elites Track Club in Waltham, rather than MIAA meets for Belmont High. Her previous outdoor 2-mile record (9:56.11) was set at last June’s Nike Outdoor Nationals — which she opted to forego this year in place of the Brooks PRI.

Shea also holds the outdoor state record in the 3,000-meter run (9:16.74), and her career 2-mile PR (9:49.82) came in a third-place finish at New Balance Indoor Nationals, where she set an indoor state record.

Shea’s other indoor state records include the 1,000 (2:44.51), 3,000 (9:02.02), and 5,000 (15:46.28).

