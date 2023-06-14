Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says he’s bringing the Stanley Cup to Cape Cod this summer

While the Bruins’ season came to a crushing end in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their former coach Bruce Cassidy lifted hockey’s top prize on Tuesday night with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Just not in the manner most Bruins fans hoped for.

And after winning the Cup in his first season with Vegas, Cassidy is planning on bringing some impressive hardware down the Cape in the coming months.

Cassidy told NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin and other reporters following the Golden Knight’s 9-3 championship clincher that his day with the Stanley Cup will likely be held in Cape Cod, where he and his family usually spend their summers.

During Vegas’ championship round against the Florida Panthers, Cassidy admitted that he was worried about the jeers his family would receive this summer if Boston won the Stanley Cup in its first year without him at the helm.

Fair to say, the Cassidy clan won’t have to worry about that going forward.

“I’m a big boy. I can deal with it,” Cassidy told The Athletic’s Jesse Granger. “What I was more concerned with was we have a house in Cape Cod, and we like it there in the summer. We have a lot of roots there. I worked there for 15 years and the kids were born there.

“I was a little relieved after [the Bruins] lost in the playoffs for my kids not having to hear about ‘Oh, if your dad had done a better job…’ You know what I mean? Kids say things. … I think of my kids every day, because if they’re happy I’m happy, and if they’re sad I’m sad. I was so relieved from that point, for them.”

Cassidy might not be the only Golden Knight to bring the Cup to the Bay State.

North Chelmsford native and Boston University product Jack Eichel will likely take his turn with the Stanley Cup somewhere near his hometown this summer.

