Cat Taxiarchis ignites a second-half rally for Wayland in Division 2 girls’ lacrosse semifinal win over Duxbury

Senior Ellie Wall paced the No. 3 Dragons (18-6) with five goals, including four in the first half, but the Warriors (20-4) seized command when it mattered most. They’ll get a crack at defending champion No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) in the state final at Babson.

After trailing 6-4 at halftime, senior Cat Taxiarchis rallied the Warriors to a signature 13-7 win over Duxbury in a Division 2 semifinal Wednesday at Weymouth High, scoring five goals to anchor a convincing second-half surge.

With last year’s Division 2 state semifinal loss as motivation, the second-seeded Wayland girls’ lacrosse team was determined to take its journey this spring at least one step further.

Advertisement

Wayland's Cat Taxiarchis sends Duxbury's Maggie Slimbaugh sailing after her stick check during Wednesday's Division 2 semifinal in Weymouth. Taxiarchis scored five goals to spark Wayland's 13-7 victory. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“This is an overwhelming feeling, for sure,” said Wayland coach Ashley Means. “I’m just so proud of these kids. I’m proud of our leadership and our seniors who have really led the way.”

Wall caught fire late in the first half, as Duxbury used a 4-0 flurry to take a 6-3 edge with 8 minutes left. Taxiarchis – who will play at Franklin & Marshall – converted late in the first, then Wayland kept the momentum rolling in the second.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Warriors dominated possession after the Dragons did so in the first. They picked their spots well and fired away accurately when opportunities emerged.

Means said the Warriors preach the mind-set: “If you believe it, you can create it,” and they took that mantra to heart.

“At the half, there was positive body language,” Means said. “Kids were certainly feeling like, ‘We’ve got this.’”

Wayland's Deirdre Brown (left) and Lily Mele (center) celebrate a goal in front of Duxbury's Kate Rhinesmith (right) during the second half of the Warriors' 13-7 victory Wednesday at Weymouth High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Jillian Mele, Jane Tardif, and Deirdre Brown (two goals each) all fueled the surge alongside Taxiarchis. Senior goalie Jessica Feist was sharp in net to keep the Dragons from regaining a rhythm.

The relatively young and steadily improving Warriors know they’ll have their hands full with the Cougars. Regardless of how that one shakes out, though, they’re incredibly proud of how far they’ve come.

Advertisement

Wayland, which finished .500 in 2021, is now one win away from capturing the first state title in program history.

“We’re all so happy,” Taxiarchis said. “It means the world.”

For Duxbury, which also fell in the semifinals last year, it was a tough end to another strong season. The Dragons will miss their senior standouts but are encouraged by the trajectory of the program.

“They’re such a great group of players and human beings,” said Duxbury coach Colby Bartro.. “It’s a bummer to see that outcome for them, because I really think they deserve everything in the world.”

Division 3 State

Norwell 10, Medfield 9 — In a close game, in which each move felt like a chess match, the Norwell girls’ lacrosse team had the decisive counter.

With 6:44 remaining, and the Clippers holding on against defending state champion Medfield, senior captain Maddie McDonald finished off a three-goal, one-assist performance with the eventual winner, propelling sixth-seeded Norwell to a thrilling 10-9 victory in a Division 3 semifinal at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy Wednesday.

Norwell (19-4) will take on top-seeded Newburyport in Saturday’s final at Babson (time TBA).

“For the seniors, we haven’t been to a state final once in our career for lacrosse, so from the beginning of the season this is what we have been working for,” said McDonald. “I don’t know if I have ever been on a team so close in my life, this is a family.”

Advertisement

After a close start, the Clippers poured on the offense, notching six unanswered goals in latter part of the first half and early in the second to take an 8-4 lead.

The unanswered streak was largely attributed to sophomore goalie Charlotte Pithie (9 saves), who had an impressive save in the closing seconds of the first half and made a number of momentum-changing saves throughout the game.

“I like to just focus on where they place the shots,” said Pithie. “My team being hype on the bench and the field gets me so excited, I just know I have to save it.”

The defending champs would not go quietly as they responded with four goals of their own.. The Warriors (20-4) dominated draw controls, 13-8, but trailed, 9-8, with 13:22 left.

“When another team starts scoring, we talk about staying up,” said Norwell coach Kara Connerty. “In lacrosse, they are going to score, it’s going to go back and forth, but we just have to keep saying, ‘next play.’”

McDonald connected for a 10-8 lead. The Warriors got one back at 2:22. But on the most crucial faceoff of the game, sophomore Charlise Cox (1 goal) won the draw, enabling the Clippers to run out out the clock..

Other scorers for the Clippers included sophomore Holly Panttila (3 goals), senior captain Reese Stoddard (2 goals), junior Danielle Cox (1 goal, 1 assist) and sophomore Margot Bonnevie (1 assist).

Advertisement

Junior Kelley Blake netted five goals for Medfield.

Newburyport 16, Foxborough 6 — Olivia McDonald scored five goals and the top-seeded Clippers (20-2) raced past No. 4 Foxborough in a semifinal at Woburn High.

Newburyport has outscored its four tournament opponents, 74-12. One more outburst in the state title game against No. 6 Norwell (Babson, time TBD) and the Clippers will have their first state championship since 2014.

“I am so proud. We’ve gotten to the semis a couple times with this group and haven’t been able to push it to the final game of the season,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. “I’m so excited that we get another day of practice.”

It was 2-2 six minutes in, but Newburyport scored the next eight goals to take a 10-2 lead. McDonald, a junior committed to Colgate, scored three of those goals before Foxborough’s Val Beigel (4 goals) ended the run. It was 12-3 at the half and 33 seconds into the second half McDonald made it 13-3. Foxborough (19-3) scored three of the next four goals to cut the margin to 14-6 but time ran out on the Warriors.

Izzy Rosa and Reese Bromby each scored three goals for Newburyport.

Postponements

Because of lightning strikes, Wednesday’s Division 4 semifinal between Ipswich and Manchester Essex at Whittier Tech in Haverhill was postponed to Thursday night at 4:30 p.m.

Kat Cornetta reported from Whittier Tech, Zach Lyons from Quincy, and Bob Holmes from Woburn.

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.