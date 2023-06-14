David Pastore closes with a kick to capture Mass. Open championship

“I think that’s why I was emotional, because I’ve put so much emphasis on this tournament,” the 31-year-old said. “I prepared well. I came up last week playing the course a few times, so I was comfortable with my game plan and had a really nice warm up this morning. So that kind of settled me down.”

For Pastore, who has been eyeing the Mass. Open for a while, it was an emotional finish.

David Pastore finished 12 under par Wednesday to capture the 113th Massachusetts Open at TPC Boston in Norton, closing with a 70 to finish two strokes ahead of Jason Thresher.

Pastore held off a variety of challengers, including Thresher, Nicholas Pandelena, Mike Van Sickle, and Brad Adamonis. He clinched the title on the par-5 18th with a two-putt birdie, finishing with a three-day total of 204, and adding his name to a list of other Connecticut natives to capture the title.

“It’s never easy no matter, where you are,” said Stamford native Pastore.

“To be honest I haven’t been playing great the last few weeks and months, and I really played well this week. I’m proud of the way I played. Today wasn’t as low a score as the first two days, but I really I hung in there and made some putts when I needed to with some big up-and-downs.”

In other local golf action Wednesday, 19-year-old Morgan Smith defended her New England Women’s Amateur championship in Manchester, Conn., edging her 18-year-old sister Molly Smith by one stroke.

Morgan Smith shot a final-round 72 to finish 3 under (213) for the 54-hole tournament.

Last year, Morgan Smith became the first teenager to win the event since Samantha Morrell accomplished the feat in 2010.

